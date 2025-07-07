When Julie Vulcain opened her first Charleys Cheesesteaks location in 2006, she didn’t realize that she’d become one of the brand’s top multi-unit operators. She just wanted to transition out of retail.

“I was a general manager at Home Depot,” Vulcain says. “But I was tired of working for someone else. I wanted to be my own boss.”

That search led her to Charleys Cheesesteaks, where she became the brand’s 100th franchisee. “At the time, I didn’t have a ton of cash to invest,” she says. “But Charleys was affordable, the food was made fresh, and the model was simple. That got my attention.”

Now, nearly two decades later, she owns ten units and serves as a strong example of what the Charleys system is designed to do: help first-time franchisees get in the door and scale quickly.

With more than 885 locations already open and a goal to reach 2,000 units in the coming years, Charleys is targeting expansion in the mid-South, including TN, NC, SC, GA, and AL. CEO and founder Charley Shin says over half of the company’s growth comes from existing franchisees reinvesting in the brand. “That tells us we’re doing something right,” Shin says.

It also speaks to the rising demand for a product that still feels fresh in the quick-service restaurant space. “We’re not another burger concept,” Vulcain says. “People know us for the cheesesteaks, but also for the lemonade, the fries, and now the wings. It’s craveable, different, and consistent. You go from one Charleys to another, and the quality’s the same.”

That consistency starts with a simplified model that doesn’t require a massive footprint or a 40-item menu. “We focus on a few core sandwiches and do them really well,” Vulcain says. “That makes it easier to train staff and run a tight operation. You’re not juggling a dozen SKUs or cooking methods.”

The model is designed to maximize operational efficiency and return on investment. Startup costs range from $203,736—$984,732, depending on buildout and location. A first-unit franchise fee is $24,500, with additional units priced at $15,000 each. The brand offers third-party financing options, and its size and track record make it an attractive bet for lenders.

From real estate selection and training to opening support and ongoing marketing, Charleys invests heavily in franchisee success. “You’re never on your own,” Vulcain says. “Corporate was on the phone with me constantly when I opened my first store. They even flew someone out to help train my team. And they keep showing up—whether it’s helping with retraining, new promotions, or just checking in.”

That early support gave her the confidence to go all in. “My first year, I wasn’t fully hands-on, and we were under $500,000 in sales,” Vulcain says. “When I committed full time, we hit $1 million in one year and $1.3 million the next. That’s when I knew I could scale.”

Vulcain now takes calls from prospective franchisees regularly. Her advice is simple: be present. “If you want it to work, you’ve got to be hands-on for that first year,” Vulcain says. “Build a strong team, understand your market, and don’t expect overnight success. But if you follow the model, you’ll see results—and you’ll be ready for that second store faster than you think.”

She also encourages prospective owners to consider strip centers instead of chasing drive-thru real estate. “You don’t need a huge footprint to make $2 million in sales,” Vulcain says. “I’ve done it in 1,800 square feet.”

As Charleys builds toward 2,000 locations in the years ahead, the brand remains focused on keeping the bar low for entry and the ceiling high for performance. For Vulcain, that mission is what’s kept her growing for nearly 20 years.

“Charleys gave me an opportunity when I didn’t have a lot of money or experience,” Vulcain says. “They gave me the tools, and I put in the work. If you’re serious, this brand will help you build something real.”

By Drew Filipski