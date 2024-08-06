Growth in the restaurant industry is complicated, time consuming, and expensive. Although, when an operator is lucky enough to succeed it is well worth the investment. Partnering with the right franchise is key to the success of operators and corporations, but every franchise is different in what they are looking for and what success looks like.

Potbelly Sandwich Works is like many restaurant chain success stories. It started as a small mom-and-pop shop and was bought out by a customer who fell in love with the food and community. Potbelly quickly grew from one unit to 250 in 12 years. Ryan Hamra, one of the first franchisees for Potbelly carries on the legacy of great food, community, and fast growth.

“I fell in love with the brand, food, and culture,” Hamra says. “I wanted to be a part of that.” Potbelly carefully chooses the franchisees it works with in order to protect the brand and ensure the success of the franchisees it partners with. Today, while its franchisee program has grown successfully it is still careful in ensuring franchise partnerships with the right people.

“They put us through tests, including working for the company for a week,” Hamra says. “Potbelly wanted owner-operators, not just investors.” While this program is no longer in effect, as Potbelly has finetuned its approach to franchisees, this instilled even more confidence in the brand for Hamra. “It showed their commitment to franchisees and brand protection. They weren’t just after franchise fees or royalties,” Hamra says. For Hamra who has worked in the restaurant industry most of his life, this was important to him and can be reflected in his success as a Potbelly franchisee.

Opening a restaurant is a massive investment and the guidance and resources given to franchisees can make the difference between success and failure. “Potbelly was excellent with site selection and training,” Hamra says. “I went through a non-negotiable two-month training program. By my second restaurant, I was well-prepared and ahead of the game. I contacted vendors and set up accounts before construction.”

Hamra admits to brand awareness being a challenge when opening the first Potbelly in Arkansas. “In Arkansas, nobody had heard of Potbelly, and there was no national advertising in 2014,” Hamara says. With the help of third-party marketing Hamra gained traction in the area and in recent years Potbelly’s marketing has become more robust to aid franchisee growth. “Social media and press releases have been very effective now,” Hamra says. “Although there’s no TV advertising, the marketing team is strong, and new products draw customers back.”

Community is especially important to the Potbelly brand, as each store takes on the unique personality of the customers and culture around it. “The simplicity and the unique culture of each shop are my favorite parts,” Hamra says. “Every location is unique to its neighborhood, making it feel like a local sandwich shop.”

An additional perk of Potbelly’s rigorous franchisee selection process is the direct line to leadership and support. “Today the leadership team at Potbelly is top-notch, which gives me confidence to grow. I can contact top management directly and get quick responses,” Hamra says.

Today Hamra is busy planning the opening of 11 new Potbelly units across Central and Northwest Arkansas. “Success is about wanting to open more stores, now I’m confident and planning to expand throughout Arkansas,” Hamra says. The strong Potbelly culture is reflected from top to bottom in the organization, while Hamra reports his hard work, and Potbelly’s unfailing support as keys to his success he says “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve taken on capable partners who will help us grow faster and my staff and managers are wonderful and have impacted my opportunity to grow over the years.”

Potbelly stands out as a franchise that has put community and culture at the center of its mission. Reflected in its franchisees, the opportunity for growth is evident. “I plan to expand Potbelly through Arkansas. We’re moving into new markets with a strategy to build brand awareness and ensure success.”

By Ya’el McLoud