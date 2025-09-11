As the quick-service restaurant space continues to grow and get more competitive, loyalty programs have transitioned from optional perks to business essentials. In fact, a recent insights survey completed by Square found that 57 percent of quick-service restaurants already offer digital loyalty programs, showing customers now expect these programs rather than view them as a perk.

This study also found that loyalty members don’t just visit more often—they spend more too, with a 40 percent higher average ticket and 64 percent more frequent visits than non members. For brands like Ben’s Soft Pretzels, powered by Square’s loyalty program, those numbers aren’t just statistics; they’re reality.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels is a fresh, soft pretzel company founded with a simple mission: to rid the world of inferior pretzels. From their single-store humble beginnings, Ben’s Soft Pretzels has grown into a national presence. Now, their pretzels are in malls, Walmart stores, and some of the biggest sports venues countrywide. With around 185 locations and counting, the franchise has become the preferred pretzel brand for fans and guests across the U.S.—which is why building a strong loyalty program has been so important to its continued growth.

Before implementing Square, Ben’s Soft Pretzels relied on other tools that were not quick-service restaurant focused. “What we got instead was software designed for fine dining—completely mismatched with our needs,” says Brian Krider, co-founder, director, and COO of Ben’s Soft Pretzels. “Our franchise owners quickly lost faith, and we realized we had to go to Square.”

Square proved to be a reliable partner that listened and adapted to Ben’s Soft Pretzels’ needs. “What surprised us most after implementing Square was how willing the team was to hear us out and meet our needs,” Krider says. “They’ve worked incredibly hard to keep us running smoothly, keep us happy, and make sure we always know what’s really going on. They don’t overpromise, and they don’t underdeliver. They’ve simply given us exactly what they said they would—and that’s invaluable.”

When implementing Square’s loyalty program, Ben’s Soft Pretzels’ goal was to engage with customers in a way that felt personal and relevant. “Someone who visits us every day shouldn’t be approached the same way as someone who comes weekly or monthly,” Krider says. “We need to be able to segment these groups, track shifts in behavior, and adjust our communication accordingly. That way, we can spot trends, understand patterns, and create more meaningful interactions that meet each customer where they are in their journey.”

The response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. Since launching the loyalty program with Square, Ben’s Soft Pretzels has seen clear differences in how members engage with the brand compared to nonmembers. “On average, loyalty club members spend about $2–$3 more per transaction—a meaningful boost when scaled across hundreds of daily transactions,” Krider says.

But it’s not just about the size of each purchase. Overall, loyalty members spend roughly one and a half to two times more than nonmembers, underscoring just how powerful the program has been in driving repeat visits and deepening customer relationships. “That kind of difference is huge for us,” Krider says. “It shows the real value of building loyalty and keeping those customers engaged.”

The impact of the program is clear. “The success is in the data,” Krider says. “The visit frequency and consumer spend are higher. The value proposition for the visitor is great. As we get deeper into the loyalty program, we will see more opportunities to grow revenue.”

That measurable success is also why Ben’s Soft Pretzels continues to rely on Square as a trusted partner. “Square has consistently delivered on their promises and more,” Krider says. For Ben’s, loyalty isn’t just about rewarding customers—it’s about building stronger connections, fueling growth, and ensuring every pretzel lover has a reason to return.

By Abby Winterburn