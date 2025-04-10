Rising egg prices and ongoing supply issues have placed new pressure on foodservice operations. Balancing ingredient quality with cost management is becoming more complex, especially as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, remains active.

Since the HPAI outbreak began in 2022, the U.S. egg supply has taken a significant hit. More than 130 million egg-laying hens have been lost, including over 30 million just this year. Given that the national flock typically averages around 320 million birds, the impact on supply and pricing has been substantial.

While the volatility may prompt some operators to consider alternatives, Nate Hedtke, vice president of innovation and customer engagement at the American Egg Board (AEB), says the data and real-world performance point to a different solution.

“There’s no evidence that bird flu is transmitted to humans through properly cooked food,” Hedtke says. “The likelihood eggs from infected flocks reach the market is extremely low. There are strict safeguards in place, including continuous testing and federal inspection programs.”

While it may be tempting to turn to egg alternatives in response to rising prices, the switch often introduces more problems than it solves. “There is no one-for-one replacement for a real egg,” Hedtke says. “Eggs perform more than 20 different functions in food applications—binding, aeration, emulsification, structure, texture, color, flavor. No single substitute can do all of that.”

According to AEB’s Alternate Protein Landscape Assessment, 52 percent of consumers like the taste of real eggs, compared to just 17 percent who like the taste of alternative eggs. Consumers associate real eggs with traditional, high-quality protein, being both natural and nutrient-rich, and are often preferred for their flavor and texture.

Most plant-based or processed alternatives require additional ingredients to replace even part of that functionality. That can lead to longer ingredient statements, more prep complexity, and inconsistent results in the kitchen. From a consumer perspective, these changes can affect both taste and satisfaction.

While substitutes may seem like a cost-saving option, real eggs often remain more cost-effective when factoring in labor, efficiency, and versatility. Instead of replacing eggs, operators can manage costs by diversifying their sourcing—using a mix of shell eggs, liquid eggs, and pre-cooked products—and by adjusting portion sizes through blended applications like savory bakes or handhelds that maintain quality while maximizing value.

Eggs are often associated with breakfast, but they offer value well beyond the morning. From ramen bowls and carbonara to fried rice and custards, eggs play a key role in popular lunch and dinner items across cuisines.

“We’re seeing operators blur dayparts in smart ways,” Hedtke says. “Philly cheesesteak omelets for breakfast, globally inspired quiches at lunch—these are familiar flavor profiles presented in new formats. That’s where operators can innovate without taking big risks.”

AEB provides a range of tools and culinary insights to support menu development across dayparts, helping operators find new ways to use eggs while preserving consistency, customer appeal, and kitchen efficiency.

“Operators should take a long-term view,” Hedtke says. “We don’t expect the supply to fully stabilize until 2026. Those who plan ahead and manage sourcing strategically will be better positioned to maintain consistency on their menus.”

Operators can help build customer confidence by sharing these facts with staff and reinforcing them at the point of service. Open communication, supported by up-to-date resources, can help correct misconceptions and reduce unnecessary concern.

AEB offers foodservice operators up-to-date insights, sourcing strategies, and culinary resources to help them navigate today’s challenges. Through dedicated foodservice portals, real-time updates, and one-on-one consultations, AEB helps operators adapt without sacrificing quality.

“We’re here to be a partner,” Hedtke says. “Whether it’s stabilizing supply, expanding menu applications, or training staff on safety, our role is to provide data-driven guidance that helps operators stay focused on quality and profitability.”

For the latest egg supply updates, culinary ideas, and operator resources, visit www.incredibleegg.org/fso.

By Drew Filipski