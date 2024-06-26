Sponsored by Fetch.

Inflation and the lingering effects of the pandemic have forced many consumers to cut back on dining out, making it essential for quick-service restaurants to find new ways to attract and retain customers. At the same time, the demand for seamless, contactless experiences and digital engagement continues to grow. To stay ahead of the game, restaurants are investing in data-driven solutions.

Fetch, America’s Rewards App, has emerged as a powerful partner for restaurant brands for its ability to drive sales and customer engagement effectively and efficiently. With 11.5 million weekly active users sharing every purchase in exchange for rewards, Fetch helps brands deliver personalized experiences.

“Fetch excels at helping restaurant brands win in three core areas: driving incremental orders, reaching priority customers, and fueling trial and retention,” says Austin Fabel, industry lead for restaurants at Fetch. “But the unique thing about Fetch is we are not a discount program. When a user comes into a restaurant we want them to pay full price, so we reward them when they spend a certain amount.”

Fetch rewards users every time they submit any receipt, from any restaurant or store, with additional incentives for redeeming offers—personalized incentives for things like purchasing partner brands, dining at partner restaurants and shopping at partner retailers. As users submit more receipts, the app learns more about their preferences, customizing the Fetch experience and optimizing brand offers based on what’s most relevant, and what’s most likely to get them to convert. “This rewards model drives users to engage with Fetch brand partners more than other restaurants, resulting in frequent repeat visits and strong customer loyalty,” Fabel says.

A full-funnel platform, Fetch can influence consumer behavior at every stage of the purchase journey, from sparking initial interest with engaging offers to encouraging frequent visits and fostering long-term loyalty through personalized offers and rewards. By leveraging item-level purchase data, Fetch allows brands to reach hyper-specific audience segments and personalize campaigns based on what’s most likely to resonate with consumers on an individual basis.

For example, if a consumer orders a specific type of meal, Fetch can tailor offers and incentives to encourage repeat purchases of that item, increasing the likelihood of higher spending and customer loyalty. Or, if a user previously visited a quick-service restaurant once a month, Fetch can incentivize them to visit twice the next month.

Fetch excels at winning crucial points of market entry and converting first-time visitors into repeat customers. A recent analysis found that consumers exposed to new brands on Fetch are 5–15 percent more likely to make their first purchase. With sustained exposure, that likelihood rises to 40 percent. Fetch also drives efficiency, for campaigns targeting new brand buyers, it delivers up to three times the activation cost in incremental brand sales.

“We have ever-improving technology that’s only going to enhance the data that we can bring to our partners and the insights that we can give them to help inform decision making,” Fabel says.

To learn more about Fetch, visit Fetch for Business.