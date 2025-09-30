Most restaurants don’t struggle to get guests in the door once – the real challenge is getting them to come back. That’s why loyalty is so powerful: according to Square’s 2025 Future of Restaurants report, 69 percent of consumers say personalized programs with exclusive discounts matter to them. When restaurants get loyalty right, the payoff is clear: fuller seats, bigger checks, and repeat customers.

The challenge is that most operators don’t have the time or tools to make loyalty work. Too many first-time guests never return, and generic offers fall flat. Klaviyo’s 2025 Restaurant Consumer Trends Report shows just how much revenue is being left behind: more than half of consumers join restaurant loyalty programs, and those guests are far more likely to spend $100 or more per visit.

“Most restaurants already have the guest data they need — it’s just scattered across POS, online orders, and loyalty programs,” says Nick Binder, senior director of product marketing at Klaviyo. “The real opportunity is bringing that information together and making it usable so it actually drives repeat visits.”

Third-party delivery apps often keep the guest relationship for themselves. Generic promotions miss the mark. And when guest information is scattered across reservations, POS, online orders, and loyalty systems, it creates a fragmented picture that’s tough to manage with limited time. For operators, that usually means missed chances to keep guests coming back and slower days that stay slow.

“When operators can actually act on that data, the wins are straightforward”, Binder says. “Send a reminder before a reservation, re-engage a VIP guest who hasn’t visited in 30 days, highlight when someone is close to a reward, or push a midweek special to weekend-only diners. Those touches fill seats and drive loyalty without adding a ton of extra work.”

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, for example, struggled with data scattered across scoop shops, online orders, and ecommerce. Once they pulled it together, they started tailoring outreach by behavior and location, like nudging guests to return after an online order. The result: 8X year-over-year growth in POS revenue and 55X ROI. “That’s what restaurants want—clarity into what’s working and the tools to scale it,” Binder says. “That way, they can stop guessing and focus on what fills seats and grows revenue.”

There are millions of things outside of an operator’s control—food costs, staffing, the economy. But they can control how they engage guests. The restaurants that make their guest data work are the ones that build loyalty—and keep growing.

