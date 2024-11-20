Quick-service restaurants need more than just coffee on the menu these days. As seasons change, consumers increasingly expect seasonal and trending flavors to be part of the experience. LTOs are an essential way for brands to attract and retain customers, but with limited time, knowing which flavors will hit and how to offer them can be challenging for operators to create memorable, seasonal beverage experiences that not only attract customers but build loyalty.



“LTOs and seasonal flavors have shifted from a nice-to-have to a must-have,” says Isabel Atherton, vice president of marketing at Sunny Sky Products. “Consumers now expect them, and they’re looking for options beyond the classics, like pumpkin, maple, or apple crisp.”

According to recent data Americans spent more than $236 million on pumpkin spice-flavored grocery products during the 2022 fiscal year—a 24 percent increase over the past year. Seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice have grown beyond a trend and into an expectation. With flavors like these becoming staples, Sunny Sky Products is helping operators tap into this demand. “It’s really that challenge of picking something popular with customers and then having enough on hand,” says Laurie Winward, vice president of research and development.



Sunny Sky Products relies on data from top research firms to create flavors that align with market trends and consumer tastes. “We’re not afraid to take risks,” Winward says. “You can try flavors that may not be mainstream yet—like mushroom coffee—because it’s a low-risk way to attract adventurous, trend-conscious consumers.” Trends like mushroom coffee might bring in those ‘explorers’ who love to be the first to try new things while still offering classics like maple and apple to keep customers engaged. Maple, in particular, is one of the top 10 fastest-growing seasonal flavors and has shown a 14.9 percent compound annual growth rate over five years, according to Mintel GNPD North America.



Cold coffee is another trend Sunny Sky has been quick to respond to. “There’s been a huge switch from hot to cold coffees,” Winward says. “Cold coffee now has a growth rate six times higher than hot coffee.” Sunny Sky has introduced cold brew options that eliminate lengthy back-of-house brewing times. “With just a push of a button, operators can offer fresh, real cold brew coffee, meeting the demand without complicating their workflow,” Atherton says.



But, it still remains that consumers today want customization in their beverages. “It’s no longer just a medium drip coffee—now customers want non-dairy creamers, specific flavors, and sometimes sugar-free options,” Atherton says. Sunny Sky’s UPOURIA line offers flexibility with options like syrups and non-dairy creamers that can be added to various bases. “With just three bases and three syrups, you can create over 20 unique drink combinations,” Atherton says, allowing operators to maximize customization without adding complexity.



Convenience is just as critical, and Sunny Sky Products’ UPOURIA line is a one-stop shop for every coffee need, from flavorings and non-dairy bases to machinery and concentrates, it’s designed to keep operations efficient. “Consumers want everything customized, but no one wants to carry 100 different SKUs,” Winward says. “Our UPOURIA products can go into coffee, tea, lemonade—you name it. It’s one product, multiple applications.”



Introducing these new LTOs and then incorporating successful ones into the permanent menu helps build customer loyalty. “A great example is watermelon—it was initially a seasonal flavor, but after proving its popularity, it became a permanent LTO each summer,” Winward says. Offering consumers the familiar and the new encourages repeat visits and brand loyalty. “If you listen to your customers, they’ll tell you exactly what they want, which goes so far in building loyalty,” Winward says.



Sunny Sky’s Hershey’s offerings enhance this loyalty by adding familiarity and premium value to seasonal drinks. “Consumers are willing to pay more for brands they know,” Atherton says. “We’ve seen about a 30 percent lift in sales over private brands when using a licensed brand like Hershey’s.” Winward adds, “A recognizable brand removes the risk for both operators and consumers. It’s a product people know will meet their expectations.”



Whether through popular LTOs or customizable product lines, Sunny Sky Products offers a comprehensive beverage strategy that keeps both operators and customers coming back for more. But, the ultimate goal for Sunny Sky Products is to offer more than just flavor. Sunny Sky Products sees each LTO as an experience.



“Every touchpoint, from the cup design to the flavor and even the smell, should make the customer feel valued,” Winward says. “LTOs are an opportunity to take risks and to show your customers, ‘We care about you and we’ve created something special for you.’”

By Drew Filipski