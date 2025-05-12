Mexican cuisine and the expectations surrounding it are changing. It has long been established as one of the most popular cuisines in the U.S., with Datassential reporting that it ranked as the third most popular cuisine, particularly among younger adults in 2023. In 2024, TasteAtlas announced it as the third-best cuisine out of 50. And, to round out this picture, Pew Research found a little over 1 in 10 restaurants serve Mexican cuisine, with only one percent of the U.S. population not having at least one Mexican restaurant in their county.

What this means for operators is that consumers both have high expectations and notions of what they want from their Mexican cuisine, and the bar for authenticity is a lot higher than other foods. But operators are faced with continually rising prices both in labor and food, which means finding ways to save money, increase consistency, and entice consumers is becoming harder and more necessary.