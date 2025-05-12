Mexican cuisine and the expectations surrounding it are changing. It has long been established as one of the most popular cuisines in the U.S., with Datassential reporting that it ranked as the third most popular cuisine, particularly among younger adults in 2023. In 2024, TasteAtlas announced it as the third-best cuisine out of 50. And, to round out this picture, Pew Research found a little over 1 in 10 restaurants serve Mexican cuisine, with only one percent of the U.S. population not having at least one Mexican restaurant in their county.
What this means for operators is that consumers both have high expectations and notions of what they want from their Mexican cuisine, and the bar for authenticity is a lot higher than other foods. But operators are faced with continually rising prices both in labor and food, which means finding ways to save money, increase consistency, and entice consumers is becoming harder and more necessary.
“I think Mexican cuisine is evolving,” says Chef Dan Burrows, consulting chef for MegaMex Foods. “It keeps moving toward something more authentic and more aligned with the true culture—more agrarian.” Chef points out that what consumers associate with “quality” Mexican food is changing to include a variety of preparations, techniques, flavors, and qualities that traditional “Americanized” Mexican food did not have initially.
“MegaMex Foods has plants in Mexico, so instead of innovating from an American viewpoint, we bring in true Mexican innovation and then adjust slightly to meet U.S. consumer preferences,” Burrows says. MegaMex Foods works in the space between consumers’ evolving preferences and operators’ needs. Authenticity for some may point to in-house preparation, but MegaMex Foods gets its authenticity from preparation, ingredient sourcing, flavor, and a rich knowledge of what traditional Mexican flavors will work with U.S. consumers.
Operators need to keep innovating to stay competitive, but rising food costs and labor challenges mean they can’t do it alone. MegaMex Foods helps bridge that gap by understanding consumer preferences and streamlining back-of-house execution. “We’ve done the hard work—developing the flavor, sourcing ingredients—so [operators] can focus on getting it to the customer,” Burrows says.
While consumers crave authenticity, unfamiliar dishes can still feel intimidating. Burrows suggests pairing traditional flavors with familiar formats: “Chicken mole is one of the most popular dishes in Mexico,” Burrows says. “And what’s popular here? Chicken wings. So why not offer mole chicken wings as an appetizer… Once people try it, they’ll love it, and then you can use mole on tacos or entrées.”
Traditionally made Mexican food can be a challenge to prepare authentically in today’s labor market, much less in a consistent, high-quality manner. MegaMex Foods is not only aware of the current trends in Mexico and the U.S. but also works to make them available for restaurants. “What makes Mexican food stand out is the care in how it’s made—roasting, toasting, charring, burning—fresh ingredients, cutting techniques.”
From HERDEZ® Quemada Charred Salsas—which can be used with chips or with various proteins and vegetables to wow consumers—to WHOLLY® Avocado products and various formats to fit any trend or application from smooth to chunky, MegaMex Foods ensures every operator’s needs can be met easily and with authenticity first.
Today’s consumers are more adventurous, more informed, and more demanding—especially when it comes to Mexican food. The path forward for operators isn’t just about being trendy, it’s about being intentional: delivering bold, balanced, and culturally rooted flavors while maintaining consistency and control behind the scenes.
As Chef Dan Burrows puts it: “Even the biggest national taco chains are starting to lean more authentic. They’re incorporating things like chipotle, avocado—ingredients they never had before.” The key? Let the food do the talking. “Once people taste them, they realize they could go on everything.” Authenticity doesn’t have to be complicated—it just has to taste incredible.
