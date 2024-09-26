Sponsored by MeazureUp

Restaurant operators are always in search of ways to streamline processes, ensure compliance, and increase operational efficiency. These concepts are even more critical for multi-branded franchisors.

SPB Hospitality is a multi-branded operator and franchisor of more than 500 restaurants in 39 states that range from fast food to fine dining. SPB recently found success with MeazureUp, a digital checklist software that offers a customizable solution for managing daily tasks, safety logs, and more across its diverse portfolio. MeazureUp helped solve some of SPB’s biggest challenges, such as accessibility.

“The platform we were using before MeazureUp was very limiting,” says Sarah Jorandby, manager of operations services at SPB Hospitality. “Only a few people had access to it, which worked well for above-restaurant use but didn’t provide insight at the store level. With MeazureUp, we gained the ability to engage everyone, from corporate down to individual operators. It was a huge turning point for us.”

One of the standout features of MeazureUp is its checklist capabilities. Restaurants often face the challenge of ensuring that daily tasks like cleaning and prep work are completed consistently and correctly. MeazureUp’s DailyChex feature provides transparency by tagging each entry with the user’s name, location, and the time the task was completed. Employees can complete checklists on their phones in seconds. Daily checklists automatically close at a specified time and have reminders and completion notifications, which eliminates guesswork and reduces the potential for “pencil whipping”—signing off on tasks without ensuring they were completed.

DailyChex’s ease of use has significantly impacted SPB’s day-to-day operations. In addition to checklists, MeazureUp can tie in accounting teams, facility teams, operators, and directors.

“We use MeazureUp for accounting and tax purposes, health inspection reports, and safety compliance,” Jorandby says. “It’s become an all-in-one tool for us.”

One of the most beneficial aspects for SPB Hospitality is MeazureUp’s adaptability. As a multi-branded company, SPB needed a solution flexible enough to meet the diverse needs of its fast food and fine dining establishments.

“It’s hard to find one shoe that fits everything,” Jorandby says. “MeazureUp allows us to create customized checklists for each brand for a tailored approach that still works under one platform.”

SPB regularly opens stores across the U.S., and MeazureUp makes it easy to set up new locations, ensuring they’re integrated into the system from day one.

“The fact that we’re not limited to a certain number of users and can easily add new stores, including our franchise groups, has been invaluable,” Jorandby says.

Beyond the ease of tracking tasks and compliance, MeazureUp also offers powerful data reporting tools. These reports allow operators to identify recurring problems and address them before they escalate.

“I compare it to fire rangers versus firefighters,” Jorandby says. “Rangers can prevent issues from happening, whereas firefighters are reacting to them. With MeazureUp, we’re able to be proactive.”

Restaurant operators face a myriad of responsibilities, making it essential to have tools like MeazureUp to ease the workload. By ensuring routine tasks are consistently completed on schedule, operators not only enhance business efficiency but also streamline legal compliance. This becomes even more crucial when managing compliance across multiple brands.

“It’s not easy to find vendors who are willing and able to work with such a diverse portfolio of restaurants,” Jorandby says. “MeazureUp acts as an extension of our team. Having a partner that can grow with us is huge.”

