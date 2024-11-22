Succeeding in the restaurant industry without making data-driven decisions has become increasingly difficult. However, operators have become inundated with data, and knowing what study to listen to and how to make an informed decision that is best for individual brands, menus, and consumers is nearly impossible. So how do operators parse the data that applies to them and know when to act?

“I started Menu Matters with the idea that, through the course of my career, I saw more and more data available, but a lack of really helping clients understand what all that data meant, specifically to their business,” says Maeve Webster president and founder of Menu Matters, a hospitality-driven data firm that has worked with clients like A&W Restaurants and Dunkin’ to interpret data insights and solutions in an increasingly complex environment. “The big question is: What is the story that is most relevant to them, and what can they walk away from?”

As part of that process, Webster and Menu Matters Vice President Mike Kostyo are on a mission to ask consumers better questions to illuminate key the concerns and needs of consumers and analyze how restaurants and manufacturers can best leverage the data.

Now more than ever, to truly make an informed decision based on data, operators need to be experts, but, unfortunately, most operators don’t have the time to become data analysis experts. “If operators get so inundated with data that they try to use it all without focus, they can lose sight of what actually matters,” Webster says.

Long-term success for brands, especially large ones, means striking a balance between analyzing what trends are good for business and what trends may threaten brand identity. To help find this balance, Menu Matters aids brands in finding sustainable, actionable solutions with a combination of proprietary research, trend analysis, and resource application.

“Clients that engage in ongoing conversations with us can draw on unbiased, third-party insights that keep them on track,” Webster says. Furthermore, client relationships with Menu Matters are based on hospitality, meaning Webster and Kostyo aim to be available for clients without “nickel and diming” and being purely transactional. Webster and Kostyo want Menu Matters’ success to come from client success and enjoy seeing their work pay off.

That means staying on top of future evolutions in the food and trend landscape and making a conscious decision to be open to new ideas and understand when a trend is relevant, as well. “Years ago, a client dismissed yuzu as too ‘crazy’ for their menu, yet years later they introduced yuzu lemonade,” Kostyo says. “It shows how important future thinking is.”

Large-scale restaurant success must take into account the data driving consumer demands, but bad data can be worse than not using data at all. Following every trend can cause brands to lose sight of their identity causing consumers to lose interest in menus. Menu Matters focuses on deriving meaning through data analysis and drawing conclusions personalized for each brand’s success.

“One thing that sets Menu Matters apart is our focus on uncovering deeper drivers and asking unusual questions that reveal subconscious behaviors,” Webster says. “It’s not just about identifying trends—it’s about understanding the ‘why’ behind them and connecting those insights to actionable strategies. We aim to help clients move beyond chasing fleeting trends and instead create meaningful, lasting connections with their consumers. That’s where true success lies, and it’s the foundation of everything we do.”

By Ya’el McLoud