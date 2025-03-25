Staying ahead of the competition within the quick-service restaurant industry requires more than just great food and efficient service—it demands continuous innovation. As consumer expectations evolve and operational challenges grow, keeping technology and strategies up to date is crucial for maintaining efficiency, enhancing customer experiences, and driving profitability.

A leading all-in-one restaurant management platform, Restaurant365 is at the forefront of this innovation, ensuring its clients stay ahead. Under the leadership of Ty Shehadi, head of strategic partnerships, the company is continuously enhancing its offerings by building key industry relationships.

“I’ve experienced firsthand the pain of running shifts short, dealing with inconsistent training and maintaining compliance across teams,” Shehadi says. “My approach is simple: I always ask myself, ‘Would I use this in my restaurant? Would it make the life of a manager easier?’ When the answer is yes, I know we’re on the right track. At Restaurant365, we’re focused on solving these exact problems, making training more accessible, reducing the learning curve for new hires and helping operators retain their staff.”

Partnering with Always Food Safe, a leader in online food safety training and certification, Restaurant365 is committed to providing comprehensive solutions that go beyond financial and operational management. “Our partnership with Always Food Safe is a game changer for food safety training,” Shehadi says. “They provide engaging, accredited food safety certification courses, and we’ve fully integrated those in the Restaurant365 training platform.”

This integration allows restaurants to manage food safety training, compliance tracking, and day-to-day training all in one place. “In the past, operators had to juggle multiple systems or send employees off site for training just to ensure compliance,” Shehadi says. “Now, food safety certificates are integrated into their existing training programs, which makes it easier for managers and employees. With video-based proctoring, we ensure consistency in testing, saving time, and making compliance a seamless part of the training process.”

Several features are offered by this partnership, including multilingual checklists and AI-generated quizzes. “Our platform offers automatic translations in over 85 languages, ensuring every employee, no matter their native language, understands what’s expected,” Shehadi says. “This helps reduce errors, build confidence, and maintain consistent standards across diverse teams, which leads to better overall performance.”

AI-generated quizzes make training more efficient, as restaurant owners and managers often don’t have the time or ability to curate appropriate training quizzes. “With AI, they simply upload training content, and the system automatically generates quizzes based on that material,” Shehadi says. “These quizzes are customizable and auto-graded, saving time and ensuring that employees are tested on the right content. It’s a huge time saver for managers.”

Well-trained employees are confident employees, and this confidence translates to faster service, fewer mistakes, and an overall better customer experience. This impacts all aspects of the restaurant from order accuracy to food safety and guest satisfaction. For restaurant operators, it means managers spend less time onboarding and more time on the floor.

“From a profitability standpoint, well-trained staff can handle more responsibilities without sacrificing quality,” Shehadi says. “Reducing turnover also saves money—hiring and training new employees is expensive. When employees are confident in their roles, they’re more likely to stay, which creates a more stable and profitable business.”

By Abby Winterburn