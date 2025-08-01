Industry standards for speed, accuracy, and customer experience continue to climb as advancing technology raises consumer expectations. According to the New York Times, drive-thru order volume is up by 30 percent, and the pressure on operators to deliver fast, seamless service is intensifying.

When every second counts and translates into thousands of dollars in revenue, flawless communication is critical. According to Intouch Insight’s 2024 Annual Drive-Thru Report, orders were completed 28 seconds faster when the speaker was clear and understandable—a significant difference, especially when competitive drive-thru speeds hover around 4–5 minutes.

“The traditional drive-thru is a thing of the past,” says Scott Mullica, senior director of product management and innovation for HME. “Restaurant staff are managing an increasing number of customer touchpoints, making it more challenging to maintain speed and efficiency without compromising service quality.”

As customer engagement extends beyond the speaker box, operators need a communication platform that can keep pace. That means supporting advanced integrations, delivering consistently high-quality audio, and evolving quickly alongside new technologies. The demand for fast, frictionless interactions continues to grow—and so does the need for systems that can meet it.

“As order volumes increase, they need high-definition audio with advanced noise cancellation to reduce miscommunication and improve order accuracy,” Mullica explains. “We’ve met these needs with our patented HD Audio—whether it’s crew to customers or AI to customers, HME audio delivers a superior experience.”

AI-driven voice ordering is also gaining traction, with many operators now considering it a necessary investment. Intouch Insight’s 2025 Emerging Experiences Study found voice-AI drive thrus outperformed 2024 benchmarks in speed of service, with faster wait, service, and total times.

To support this evolution, HME’s NEXEO | HDX platform is designed for flawless communication across every touchpoint. It integrates seamlessly with voice AI systems while enhancing in-person interactions through features like our patented HD Audio and advanced noise cancellation.

“We use patented HD audio, which includes advanced noise cancellation, to isolate voices from background noise,” Mullica says. These features are essential for ensuring a consistent experience for customers, operators, and employees.

Today’s systems also offer remote visibility and control. “Our latest systems are also cloud-connected, allowing remote monitoring and adjustments to ensure optimal performance,” Mullica adds. This level of insight allows operators to maintain accountability and performance, whether on-site or off.

Consumers are cognizant of wait times when they are expecting speed. According to Intouch Insight’s 2024 Drive-Thru report, 14 percent of consumers reported speeds being slower than before, even in the face of faster speeds year-over-year since 2022.

HME’s advanced, comprehensive communication technology allows for better speed with the accuracy in orders consumers expect. “Superior drive-thru audio is more than just clear sound—it’s about speed, accuracy, and seamless integration with modern technology,” Mullica says. Partnering with the right service ensures a competitive edge and improved customer loyalty.

“Optimizing the drive-thru audio experience is crucial for ensuring smooth customer interactions, improving order accuracy, and enhancing overall satisfaction,” Mullica says. “Invest in high-definition audio solutions that will deliver superior audio through all channels— whether it’s traditional order taking or AI-powered order taking.”

For more information on HME’s communication and audio solutions, visit hme.com/qsr.