Attracting Gen Z is crucial for quick-service restaurants as driving new traffic is a top priority. Traditionally the focus was on customer loyalty, but with increasing competition, revenue has leveled off. To stay ahead, businesses need to reach young generations, who have $360 billion in disposable income and significant buying power thanks to technology, according to Bloomberg.

To understand the younger crowd, operators should know social media has essentially replaced traditional search engines. Instead of Googling for new restaurants, they go straight to TikTok or Instagram to get ideas on where to eat. Recent data from ICSC shows that 85 percent of Gen Z shoppers say social media influences their purchasing choices. Influencers are also the primary product discovery channel for this demographic.

These new behaviors mean restaurants need to rethink advertising strategies. Instead of relying on pay-per-click ads or search engine rankings, quick-service restaurants must focus on being visible and appealing on social media platforms where real-time viral marketing happens.

Rubix Foods connects quick-service restaurants with Gen Z using its NEXT Flavor Network to tap into real-time social media conversations and understand consumer preferences. “Gen Z is less likely to take surveys, so we engage them where they naturally express themselves,” says Shannon O’Shields, vice president of marketing at Rubix Foods. “This helps us develop concepts based on real consumer insights, allowing us to deliver actionable intel to quick-service restaurants and create pre-vetted menu items.”



Collaborating with influencers, Rubix Foods asks questions through Instagram polls, which often yield tens of thousands of detailed responses. “One big trend we’re following is complex heat,” O’Shields says. “We’ve found that very few enjoy the extreme end of the heat spectrum. Consumers want more than just heat, they want flavors that are layered, like a ghost pepper sauce paired with something sweet or tangy. It’s about more than just being spicy.”



As more restaurants begin to look alike and segments blur, brands must branch out with adventurous, unconventional flavors to stand apart. A popular way to introduce unique flavors is through LTOs. With a product rollout time as short as six weeks, Rubix Foods sees itself as a partner choice for LTOs. “Our goal is to differentiate between fleeting trends and those with real staying power,” O’Shields says. “We analyze data to minimize the risk of launching something that quickly fades. It’s crucial to ask, ‘Is this still going to be relevant by the time it’s on the menu?’ We help brands assess whether a trend will maintain its appeal and drive sales long after it’s introduced.”



Rubix Foods proves tapping into Gen Z’s preferences through social media is key to restaurant success. Using real-time insights instead of just traditional data collection will help create menu items that resonate with the most influential generation. With the ability to identify lasting trends, Rubix Foods ensures restaurants stay competitive and capture Gen Z’s attention and spending power.

By Olivia Schuster