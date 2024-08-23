Founded in 1958, IHOP is an iconic brand that has continued to provide quality food and innovative menu items to its guests for 65 years. From new prototypes, core menu items, and LTOs that go viral to a new loyalty program and digital experiences for guests, the brand prides itself on proactively adapting to industry changes and always listening to its guests’ needs.

“We are a heritage brand, but we focus on menu innovation and different avenues of development to stay relevant to guests—and to drive brand awareness by capturing new guests,” says Jacob Barden, vice president of development at IHOP. “We are always looking at new ways to evolve our business and bring more smiles to our guests’ plates.”

At the end of March 2023, IHOP introduced its largest menu evolution to date, bringing back a selection of classic guest favorites like the Cinn-A-Stack pancakes. The re-engineered menu also features new options that focus on quality and lean into all dayparts. Meanwhile, IHOP is focusing on the development of not only its traditional, full-service restaurants, but also “a smaller expression, counter-service-type model for non-traditional venues,” Barden says.

The International Bank of Pancakes loyalty program launched in 2022, and its growth has exceeded the company’s wildest ambitions. “Not only have we seen our IHOP app downloads triple and lead in the category, but we added over four million members in the first nine months, which also accounted for five percent of sales by the end of 2022,” says Barden.

At the same time, the brand rolled out a new IHOP app and a new online ordering experience. Now guests can pay their checks from their phone by scanning a QR code on their receipt. The app and website were also designed to remove common friction points some may have experienced when ordering in the past, allowing guests to better customize to their tastes.

Amid these successes, IHOP is offering a range of development incentives for new and existing franchisees, as well as strategic growth plans for traditional and non-traditional development—while also emphasizing speed to market and cost-effectiveness.

“When you become an IHOP franchisee, you gain strong experience from a nationally known brand, as well as a sense of community and belonging within our franchise community,” Barden says. “We have an experienced base of existing franchisees that participate in various committees and provide feedback on programs and initiatives in real time.”

IHOP franchisees have the support of an experienced leadership team as well as the experience of IHOP’s parent company, Dine Brands Global, one of the largest full-service restaurant groups in the U.S. Franchisees receive ongoing field marketing support; local and national advertising; consultations for on-site selection and process, architecture, design, and development; and ongoing operations consultation.

“We have opportunities available in select domestic prime markets and internationally for both traditional and non-traditional development,” Barden says. “A widely recognized and loved family dining brand, we are looking for experienced operators to continue our brand consistency, adaptability, and growth.”

To learn more, visit ihop.com/en/about-ihop/franchise-opportunities.