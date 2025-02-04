Operating a restaurant requires efficient management, great customer service, and adaptability. As restaurant operators know, these skills contribute to success across industries. While entering a new sector may seem intimidating, many skills overlap, making it easier for franchisees to diversify their portfolio.

Diversifying a franchise portfolio offers financial stability by providing multiple income sources and reduces risk. As shown in the past few years, industries are affected differently by economic cycles. While restaurants may face challenges during downturns, essential services like oil changes tend to remain stable.

With historical system-wide same-store sales growth, Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM continues to expand its franchise community with a proven model. “We have a tenured and well-capitalized franchise base that truly shares our people-first culture,” says Dave Erdmann, Director of Franchise Support. “We’re proud of our franchisees and see a great opportunity for growth-focused leaders who operate multi-unit businesses to join our success.”

Quick-service restaurants and automotive franchises thrive with a business model focusing on efficiency and customer satisfaction. “If a multi-unit quick-service restaurant operator who understands retail fundamentals considers our system, we believe they can find significant synergies and be successful,” says Adam Worsham, chief franchising officer.

Restaurant operators face challenges like food spoilage. “In our model, the products we offer don’t expire,” Erdmann says. “Food waste doesn’t exist at Valvoline Instant Oil Change. With an average guest ticket around $100 at company-operated stores and over 50 customer visits per day, our model is attractive to potential franchisees.”

The automotive preventive maintenance industry also offers consistent demand with shorter operating hours and fewer employees than restaurants. “A company operated Valvoline Instant Oil Change sees an average labor investment of around 11 employees on payroll. This allows us to assign specific roles to each team member and create a memorable customer experience, regardless of location.” Erdmann says. Valvoline Instant Oil Change has specialized preventive maintenance services to enhance efficiency with focused training. Their award-winning training, proprietary technology, and SuperProTM process ensure team members are impactful quickly.

Managing over 900 company-operated stores across North America, Valvoline provides extensive expertise and tailored support. “From discovery day to onboarding, the process to become a Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee is smooth. Our company stores’ learnings are shared through marketing programs, the SuperProTM process, recruiting, and thorough training.” Erdmann says.

Franchising with Valvoline Instant Oil Change offers a stable, proven business model with strong support and consistent demand. Well-capitalized, experienced retail operators could diversify their portfolio, reduce risk, and achieve financial growth.

For an opportunity to be a part of a proven brand with consistent results, visit its website today.

By Olivia Schuster