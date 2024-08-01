All operators understand the importance and value of drive thrus as they are responsible for 70 percent of quick-service sales. It is now more critical than ever to deliver a best-in-class drive-thru experience for customers and employees. A key characteristic of an optimal drive-thru experience is the audio quality a restaurant invests in. The better the audio quality, the greater the improvement in order accuracy, speed of service, staff and customer satisfaction, and the bottom line.

“Poor audio quality can lead to less effective order taking and multitasking, which most order takers do, slowing down the entire operation,” says Scott Mullica, senior director of product management and innovation at HME. “The drive-thru is meant to be a fast and convenient channel to enjoy the food you love. Subpar audio contradicts everything the drive-thru is expected to be.”

The 2023 Intouch Insight Drive-Thru Study found a strong correlation between clear communication and order accuracy as well as speed of service. When the drive-thru speaker was clear and understandable order accuracy was 18 percent higher and orders were 59 seconds faster. This same study determined that even a five-second improvement could result in a potential gain of over $8,200 per year per store unit.

Audio quality tests of HME’s patented high-definition audio presented increased clarity by 20 percent compared to standard digital headset systems and improved outbound noise reduction by a whopping 88 percent. The second generation of this patented drive-thru audio technology is only available with the NEXEO | HDX communication platform, which raises the audio quality bar even higher, including advancements to noise cancellation and more reliable digital delivery. Furthermore, the platform’s innovative features like group communication, one-to-one communication, voice commands, Text & Connect, timer-to-headset alerts, seamless voice AI integration, and more, ensure smooth and efficient crew collaboration, enhancing employee morale and productivity.

Customers expect instant assistance at quick-service restaurants. The expectation is even more apparent in drive thrus. According to an Intouch Insight survey, 45 percent of customers prefer the drive-thru over any other form of ordering. Insufficient audio quality can result in drastically decreased speed of service and inaccurate orders, which defeats drive-thru goals and risks disappointing customers. This is especially important to consider as operators shop for new order-taking technology. Advanced drive-thru audio technology not only improves accuracy and service times, but it simultaneously elevates the overall crew and customer experience, fostering customer loyalty and winning their return business.

Quality audio is not just a luxury—it’s a necessity for modern quick-service restaurant success. Mullica summarizes: “NEXEO | HDX is a world-class drive-thru solution and the only platform on the market that delivers patented high-definition audio, resulting in a better, faster, and more profitable operation.”

For more information on NEXEO | HDX visit hme.com/nexeo.