Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, the fast-casual restaurant concept developed by world-renowned chef and television personality Bobby Flay, is redefining the way Americans enjoy classic comfort food. With a menu rooted in craveable, flavor-packed burgers elevated by Chef Flay’s culinary expertise, Bobby’s Burgers has expanded across the country, aiming to deliver a consistent and high-quality experience at every location.

As the brand scaled, it encountered a familiar challenge in the restaurant industry: maintaining operational excellence across multiple units. “Our teams were using paper checklists, which lacked consistency and accuracy without visibility to management for the completion or action items on checklists,” says Kevin Matias, director of operations services and training at Bobby’s Burgers. “We did not have accountability or corrective action capabilities above store level. We saw operational challenges in quality, equipment functionality, and accuracy.”

To address these challenges, Bobby’s Burgers partnered with MeazureUp, a digital field assessment and operations platform, to streamline their processes, enhance accountability, and drive performance through real-time data and insights. “It was a strategic business-improvement initiative, and we embarked on a structured process to select a partner,” Matias says. “We believe we selected the best-in-class digital checklist and audit tool to improve our operations.”

Bobby’s Burgers is currently using MeazureUp’s digital checklist solution alongside the MeazureUp AuditApp. The digital checklists are used for daily tasks such as opening and closing procedures and line checks, while the AuditApp supports monthly evaluations to measure and coach operational excellence across all locations.“The rollout of both tools was swift and met with excitement as our restaurant leaders are true professionals and care greatly about the restaurant and how it functions every day,” Matias says. “Most comments centered around its ease of use and immediate impact.”

The frontline team responded positively as well, recognizing the value MeazureUp brought to their daily operations, further reinforcing Bobby’s Burgers’ decision to implement the tool. “The automated push notifications and reminders to digital devices helped drive easy adoption,” Matias says. “We had no issues or complaints from our restaurant-level workers.”

Since implementing MeazureUp, Bobby’s Burgers has seen improvements in consistency and accountability. “MeazureUp has increased consistency and enhanced our confidence, knowing that our restaurants are completing their checklists daily, with authenticity and credibility,” Matias says. “Our visibility at the corporate level allows us to monitor the consistency and accuracy across all locations when we review their daily records, which include temperature logs, photos, and comments.”

A clear example of how Bobby’s Burgers has leveraged MeazureUp’s insights came when the corporate team identified temperature fluctuations from a specific piece of equipment through the platform’s daily checks. “The data collected led us to evaluate, select, and implement a different piece of equipment,” Matias says.

Bobby’s Burgers is committed to remaining at the forefront of technology that enables it to deliver its high-quality and consistent guest experience. “We intend to continue embracing innovative, best-in-class technology that aligns with our focus to deliver a Bobby Flay-level dining experience for every guest,” Matias says. “The MeazureUp team is highly responsive and has even made enhancements to their platform based on our feedback. MeazureUp is a tool that is dependable, consistent, and easy to use, and they have proven to be terrific partners to our brand.”

By Abby Winterburn