Running a quick-service restaurant is tough work with tight margins. While many payment options are out there, cash is still a major part of daily business. In fact, cash remains a consistently strong choice for U.S. consumers, holding its ground as the third-most-used payment type last year. Its usage has remained stable since 2020, demonstrating its enduring presence in daily transactions, according to the 2025 Diary of Consumer Payment Choice. So while digital transactions are a popular choice, plenty of consumers still rely on cash.

With so much cash flowing through your doors, protecting it requires foresight to prevent what the retail and restaurant industry calls ‘shrink’—unaccounted losses of inventory or cash. Partnering with a cash services provider is your best strategy to safeguard your hard-earned money. Let’s break down the options you have as a customer of these services.

Smart Technology Cuts Down on Cash Touchpoints

Think about all the times cash is handled: counting, recounting, preparing deposits, and trips to the bank. Each of these steps is an opportunity for error or vulnerability. A smart safe refines these processes, optimizing cash flow and enhancing its security. It’s like having a built-in security guard and accountant across daily operations.

Beyond simply securing your cash, smart safes give you high visibility. You’ll know exactly when a deposit was made, by whom, and for what amount. Tracking ensures accuracy and holds employees accountable without needing extra training or time-consuming new processes.

More advanced smart safes boost security even further with features like a contact center and remote support, making cash processing quicker and more accurate. Another big benefit is individual employee PINs. This gives you full tracking of every transaction, helping you pinpoint exactly where any shortages might occur. Plus, the best smart safes include built-in tutorials to get your team up to speed fast, so they can focus on customers, not complicated cash procedures.

Protecting Your Profits

A smart safe is a strong start, but a truly comprehensive approach to cash handling goes further. The right partner offers a complete, technology-driven solution. This means everything from smart safe technology to secure cash-in-transit services and reliable IT and customer support.

Take Papa Johns, for example. They faced the complexity of managing over 400 bank accounts and vast cash flow across many locations. By partnering with Loomis and implementing SafePoint solutions, they were able to consolidate accounts and significantly improve their cash management efficiencies. This real-world success shows how the right partner turns cash handling from a weakness into a strength.

When you have a partner who understands the unique demands of the quick-service restaurant world, you’re actively protecting profits and driving business forward.

If you’re ready for a deeper conversation and a solution to your current cash handling headaches, visit Loomis.us to get started.