Sponsored by Pizza Cloud

Alex Damani, the owner of Rosati’s Pizza in Florida, has faced significant challenges connecting with and retaining customers. Despite offering authentic Chicago-style pizza and a menu packed with fan favorites, the business has struggled with communication efforts that have not fully resonated with local clientele.

“We were previously using mailers like EDDM (Every Door Direct Mail), but they’re becoming more expensive while results are dropping,” Damani says. “For example, when we send out 1,500 menus a week, we’re only getting about ten responses. That comes out to almost $40 per customer, which is pretty costly.”

The rising cost of outdated strategies has made maintaining customer engagement increasingly difficult. Now, Damani is working with PizzaCloud to strengthen customer relationships and boost loyalty.

PizzaCloud offers a comprehensive communication solution specifically tailored to quick-serve restaurants of all kinds. Designed to improve customer engagement and streamline operations, its mobile messaging service allows pizzeria owners to send automated text messages for order confirmations, promotions, and loyalty rewards.

Additional features include text-to-order and targeted messaging, which enhances customer experience. The platform integrates with POS systems, allowing pizzerias to optimize marketing efforts, reduce missed calls, and ensure customers stay informed in real-time.

“We have been using PizzaCloud for about a month now,” Damani says. “Nearly everyone checks their text messages, so the first month’s results look very promising.” Regular customers who were already in Rosati’s POS system are automatically uploaded into PizzaCloud’s database, ensuring text messages reach the appropriate audience.

For example, in the mornings, Damani sends out text messages around 10 o’clock promoting lunch specials such as a slice and a soda. Weekend deals are also a huge success when communicating through text. “On Fridays and Saturdays, we offer 10 percent off wings with any order over $20,” Damani says. “It’s basic stuff, but it’s getting much better results. We’ve also noticed new customers coming in, saying things like, ‘My neighbor showed me Rosati’s text.’ It’s surprising, but we’re gaining new customers through word of mouth.”

Rosati’s sends out 500-600 messages over a six-day period by splitting their database. For their lunch special—one jumbo slice and soda for $6—they saw their weekly sales increase from 100 slices in a week to over 175 slices during the week they sent out the message. “Last weekend we sent out 5,500 texts promoting a 20 percent off back-to-school special over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and we received about 62 responses of customers calling in with the code,” Damani says. “The results were solid.”

PizzaCloud is an excellent tool for re-engaging customers. “We have a 60-day and 90-day list of inactive customers in our database,” Damani says. “We can use these lists and send out strong offers to bring these customers back to the restaurant. There are many different tools and creative strategies you can use with this text message platform.”

Targeted messaging tools like PizzaCloud offer pizzerias an opportunity to enhance communication and customer satisfaction and loyalty. This cost-effective strategy allows owners to maintain strong customer relationships while driving consistent business growth.

To learn more about PizzaCloud visit its pizzacloud.net

By Abby Winterburn