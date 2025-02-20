Cold coffee’s popularity—like cold brew and frozen coffee—has proven to move past trendiness into menu permanence and necessity. Forty-five percent of coffee drinkers aged 18–24 reported having a cold coffee in the past day, according to a July 2024 survey by the National Coffee Association. Interestingly for younger consumers, cold coffee and customization go hand in hand, meaning operators need to be aware of flavor trends dominating the market while offering premium cold coffee across menus.

“The big trend this year is flavored coffees, with every flavor you can possibly think of,” says Laurie Winward, vice president of innovation and research and development at Sunny Sky Products. “It’s a renaissance for coffee. We haven’t seen this kind of explosion of coffee flavors in years, and consumers are more willing than ever to embrace it.”