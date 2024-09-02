Fast food has often thought to be synonymous with American or Americanized cuisine. Whether it is classic hamburger chains or beloved tex-mex. However, younger generations are putting greater importance on authenticity, bold flavors, and convenience.

Gen Zs’ interest in the restaurant industry does not stop as consumers; 82 percent of Gen Z’s first job was in the restaurant industry and the majority of those workers were satisfied with their experience, while one-third of them are interested in becoming owners, operators, or managers, according to a study by the NRA. This all points to restaurant chains needing to find ways to support Gen Z as they aim to be future owner-operators.

bb.q Chicken, the leader in Korean fried chicken is a good example of a company leaning into Gen Z values, and it can be seen clearly in its success. With 400 percent growth over the last three years and 10 consecutive years of growth, bb.q Chicken aims to capitalize on Gen Z as consumers and operators. “We consider Gen Z to be one of our primary consumer bases and to appeal to Gen Z audiences we’re continuing to grow our digital presence and rewards offerings,” says Joseph Kim, CEO of bb.q Chicken USA. “We’ve seen a 296 percent YOY increase on TikTok and 108 percent YOY increase on Instagram!”

Gen Z’s is more focused on authenticity and they are more interested in ethnic foods than older generations. These values align clearly with bb.q Chicken. “While many international brands have ‘Americanized’ their foods, we’ve continued to prioritize authenticity as a pillar of our brand,” Kim says. “Now, we’re known for having the most authentic Korean fried chicken around. Our marinades even come directly from South Korea, ensuring the flavors served in the United States taste exactly the same as if you were to eat at a bb.q in South Korea or anywhere around the world.”

Furthermore, bb.q Chicken offers support and a community younger generations thrive in. “Because bb.q Chicken is 99 percent franchise-owned, we truly see these franchise owners as our ‘bb.q family,’” Kim says. “We provide new and current franchisees with a strong support system – ensuring they have the tools and knowledge to succeed.” Part of this support system comes from the New Store Opening training program, which is a 4-week program. New franchisees also gain support and insight from bb.q chicken’s marketing team, which guides new franchisees through soft and grand openings to help ensure their success.

In an industry rapidly evolving to meet the demands of younger generations, bb.q Chicken stands out by embracing authenticity, bold flavors, and robust support for its franchisees. As Gen Z continues to shape the future of the restaurant industry, companies that align with their values and provide comprehensive support systems will undoubtedly thrive, just as bb.q Chicken has demonstrated its impressive growth and commitment to authenticity.

