As consumers increasingly seek quality and embrace healthy lifestyles, MAD Greens is continuing to lead the way. Nearing its 20th anniversary, the brand has firmly established itself as a trailblazer in the fast-casual dining sector, offering a dining experience that seamlessly blends nutrition and flavor. Founded in the heart of Colorado and now expanding across select markets in the U.S., MAD Greens has become synonymous with fun, fresh, and customizable meals that fit the needs of any consumer, ready to share its craveable menu of salads, bowls, and wraps with new communities nationwide.

Each dish on the MAD Greens menu is chef-driven, emphasizing both quality and creativity. The brand is a favorite among busy families and young professionals, catering to an active lifestyle on the go. MAD Greens’ friendly approach to healthy eating satisfies all taste preferences and dietary restrictions, making it approachable for everyone. The unique branding and MAD mindset enhance the brand’s identity, add a touch of playfulness, and make each store inviting and memorable.

Operational efficiency is at the core of MAD Greens’ success. The brand’s new prototype maximizes profit, diversifies income streams, and enhances the customer experience. Features include front-of-house shelving with designated pickup areas for delivery drivers to accommodate off-premise and catering demands and an enhanced outdoor space. MAD Greens also emphasizes franchisee flexibility with different buildout options for unique markets.

Customer retention is another area where MAD Greens excels, particularly through its MAD Rewards program, which drives over 20 percent of the brand’s sales (excluding third-party delivery sales). Their loyalty program demonstrates the brand’s deep understanding of its target customers and sets it apart in the competitive better-for-you market.

Backed by its parent company, Salad Collective, MAD Greens boasts a wealth of resources and expertise in the franchising industry, setting up franchise owners for enduring success. Darden Coors stepped in as CEO of Salad Collective after AC Restaurant Group, a Coors family company, acquired MAD Greens in 2013. With an eye for growth, MAD Greens tripled the number of locations under her leadership. The MAD Greens team brings extensive experience in all aspects of the restaurant business, being both operators and franchisors. From marketing to construction, IT to training, and purchasing to culinary creativity, the team’s expertise is dedicated to supporting new franchise owners’ success.

MAD Greens has most recently focused on its franchise development strategy, aiming to expand its footprint throughout states like Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Nevada, Missouri, and Utah. The brand is focusing on profitability and broad customer appeal, aiming to reach more health-conscious consumers while maintaining high-touch hospitality through local franchise owners.



For potential franchisees, MAD Greens offers a unique opportunity to join a beloved and proven brand with rich company culture and core values of individuality, promoting a balanced lifestyle, and having a fun work environment. Franchisees benefit from a robust support system, comprehensive training, marketing support, and strong ROI. As the brand continues to grow, franchisees can look forward to being part of a dynamic company that is reshaping the fast-casual landscape.



For more information about the MAD Greens franchise opportunity, visit madgreensfranchise.com.