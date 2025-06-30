Few things matter more to a Wendy’s® franchise than delivering a consistent, on-brand experience at every location. That’s where Braeden Ricks, DMA marketing manager for Wendy’s of Idaho, comes in. His role spans multiple franchise locations across Idaho and the Salt Lake City area, with a focus on driving marketing cohesion and operational excellence. One of those standout groups is Classic Foods Inc., a forward-thinking franchisee that has embraced the power of digital signage to modernize customer engagement and streamline brand messaging.

Classic Foods has made digital signage a cornerstone of its marketing strategy. Nearly 60 percent of its restaurants already feature dynamic LED displays from Watchfire, and the company plans to increase that to 90 percent by the end of 2025. For Braeden and the franchisees he supports, this shift is about more than aesthetics—it’s about helping local operators remain nimble while staying tightly aligned to Wendy’s national brand standards.

“Partnering with Watchfire for our digital signage needs has been a game changer for Classic Foods and other franchisees in our region,” Braeden says. “We are now able to provide approved assets and product photography straight from corporate that operators can easily download and schedule at their locations almost instantly. That level of control and speed has brought a new level of consistency and professionalism to our marketing.”

Prior to adopting digital displays, most franchise locations relied on static reader boards, which limited the ability to promote new products or respond quickly to market changes. Now, when Wendy’s corporate introduces a new product or launches a promotional push, franchisees like Classic Foods can mirror that messaging immediately on their restaurant signs. The ability to update content remotely ensures operators stay current and on brand without missing sales opportunities.

“Having the flexibility to switch out content for the hottest items—whether it’s a limited-time promotion, such as the SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration last fall and Girl Scouts Thin Mints™ Frosty® from this spring, or highlighting breakfast options during morning commute hours—means stores can adapt to customer demand in real time,” Braeden says. “We’ve seen firsthand that locations with LED signage consistently outperform those without. It grabs attention, increases traffic, and reinforces brand presence.”

Beyond driving sales, the digital signage program also alleviates the workload for individual operators. With pre-approved graphics and Watchfire’s OPx cloud-based content management software, franchisees spend less time managing signs and more time focusing on operations. “It has truly cut down on labor and made it easier to maintain an on-brand look at every restaurant,” Braeden adds.

For Classic Foods, the investment has paid off in both brand strength and business results. “They’re a huge proponent of the program because they’ve seen the difference,” Braeden says. “Digital signage elevates the customer experience, promotes the right products at the right time, and helps the entire Wendy’s system maintain a cohesive, modern image.”

To learn more, visit watchfire.com.