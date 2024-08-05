In today’s evolving foodservice landscape, striking a balance between nostalgia and novelty is key to capturing consumer interest. According to Datassential, 57 percent of consumers are drawn to nostalgic flavors like s’mores, cookie dough, and banana pudding. At the same time, modern flavors such as sesame, ube, and brown butter are also making waves. “In today’s culinary landscape, consumers seek experiences that blend familiarity with novelty,” says Chef Greg Gable, corporate chef for AFP advanced food products llc and Savencia USA. For operators, the challenge is to balance these trends across all menu segments and dayparts to remain competitive.

One ingredient that perfectly marries nostalgia with innovation is pudding. Its rich, creamy texture and versatility make it an ideal component in a variety of dishes, from breakfast items like overnight oats to indulgent desserts and even drinks. “Puddings evoke feelings of nostalgia while also allowing for creative reinterpretations that cater to modern tastes and dietary preferences,” Gable notes. By leveraging pudding’s adaptability, operators can enhance their menus and appeal to a broad range of consumer preferences.

However, adding new menu items, particularly LTOs, can strain kitchen operations if not managed carefully. To minimize this burden, it’s crucial to use ingredients that are easy to incorporate across multiple dishes. AFP’s puddings are a perfect example—they are shelf-stable, contain no preservatives, and can be seamlessly integrated into both traditional and innovative recipes. Whether featured in an LTO or a permanent menu item, pudding provides a versatile foundation that supports creativity without complicating inventory management.

Chef Gable highlights some creative uses of pudding in breakfast menus. “Overnight oats blended with pudding create a creamy, nutritious breakfast option that can be topped with fresh fruits, nuts, or seeds,” he shares. “Adding pudding to smoothie bowls enhances creaminess and adds a satisfying texture, making it a filling morning meal choice.” This versatility allows operators to cater to a wide variety of consumer needs, from plant-based options to on-trend flavors.

To ensure their products resonate with consumers, AFP employs data-driven practices and partners with market research firms to stay ahead of trends. “AFP created an application combining different fruit purees with a pudding base to create a whip-like texture with various crunchy toppings as an on-the-go afternoon treat. It was the number one concept for Gen Z out of 15 concepts tested,” Gable says. This focus on consumer insights ensures that AFP’s offerings are aligned with the latest culinary trends.

When experimenting with new flavors and textures, familiar ingredients like pudding can provide a sense of comfort and confidence for consumers trying something new. “Do not limit pudding to traditional flavors or usage,” Gable advises. “Get bold in the kitchen and think how mixing in something spicy like Tajin or Cayenne can completely change the delivery of pudding in your recipe. Blending with purees, potatoes, or ice cream can increase indulgence, not the menu price.”

Pudding has long been associated with snack times and desserts, but its potential goes far beyond those categories. With AFP puddings, operators can create innovative dishes that span the entire day, from breakfast to dessert, all while simplifying back-of-house operations.



For more information on how AFP advanced products llc. can help you create versatile and appealing menu items, visit their website.