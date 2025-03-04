In 2025, as the market grows even more complex and consumers continue demanding both innovation and top value, restaurants face the challenge of staying competitive while delivering memorable experiences. However, LTOs remain a powerful tool, helping operators stand out and drive success in a rapidly evolving industry.

Looking ahead, successful LTOs will continue to make a significant impact, with operators seeing revenue and traffic increasing by as much as 25 percent during months featuring well-executed promotions, according to Datassential’s 2022 Keynote Report. The question for 2025 is: What makes an LTO truly successful? As the landscape shifts, more companies are stepping up with strategies and solutions designed to help busy operators answer that very question.

“The biggest challenge for operators in 2025 will be keeping customers engaged while being mindful of cost—people want to be wowed no matter the dining level,” says Zachary Greatting, culinary content chef, for Simplot Foods. Greatting is also a small business owner and acutely understands the importance of LTOs in a successful restaurant. “A successful LTO needs buzzwords—’Korean Corn Cheese Pizza with Spicy Gochujang Chicken’ sounds way more interesting than just ‘lasagna,” Greatting says.

2025 is also the year operators are discovering that price hikes have reached the point where they are driving consumers away, which means searching for ways to increase revenue and decrease costs. According to TouchBistro’s 2025 State of Restaurants Report, 40 percent of operators are looking to cut costs through finding new suppliers and 38 percent are reducing food waste.

Considering these factors, a successful LTO in 2025 needs to be mindful of food waste, supplier costs, and consumer demands, while maximizing excitement, virality, and seasonality. “Suppliers like Simplot can help take the stress off by providing ideas, recipes, and even promotional assets for LTO campaigns,” Greatting says. Simplot can also help operators combat food waste by providing frozen foodservice products with an extended shelf-life. These options are backed by culinary chefs and influenced by ongoing market research into consumer trends and demands.

Monthly LTOs are a must have, but operators mindful of waste and labor need to use what is on hand, which all starts with choosing the right supplier that will act as a true partner. Cutting costs is only one side of the equation, in 2025, many operators are focusing on investing in marketing efforts to increase revenue. In fact, 34 percent of operators are considering investing in marketing to increase revenue, according to TouchBistro’s 2025 State of Restaurants Report. However, proper marketing takes time and experience something operators may not have access to.

“Our marketing resources provide everything from LTO ideas to social media templates, and printable materials for tabletops and posters,” Greatting says. “All you have to do is add your brand’s LTO’s specifics like item, image, and price and hit post.” With these resources, operators can remain inspired and keep consumers engaged while reducing food waste, labor costs, and time commitments that tend to bog down operations.

Many operators are also faced with the strain of ongoing labor challenges, and ensuring consistency across locations is increasingly difficult. Discovering the right products for back-of-house that allow for reduced training and reliance on skilled staff is key to keeping costs down.

“Our products are designed with convenience in mind—saving operators time while delivering consistent quality,” Greatting says. “For example, our caramelized-style onions come seasoned, ready to use in minutes, while our avocado spreads, like dill pickle and everything bagel, are ready to go straight from the pouch.”

Beyond products, Simplot offers strategic support to keep promotions fresh and effective. “The LTO calendar we developed isn’t just a list of holidays—it’s now a planning resource operators can use to map out months of ideas in advance,” says Greatting. This tool helps restaurants plan around seasonal trends while ensuring campaigns remain engaging year round.

“Our test kitchen continuously experiments with new concepts so operators can stay ahead of the trends,” Greatting shares. “We believe that innovation paired with reliability gives our partners the best chance for success.”

For restaurants looking to make a splash with monthly LTOs, Simplot’s flexible solutions—including Conquest Delivery+ Fries, which stay crispy for 40 minutes—offer a unique advantage in the takeout and delivery space. “Consistency is key when you’re rolling out new menu items,” Greatting notes. “Our products are designed to minimize prep time while ensuring a premium experience for the guest.”

“We understand that operators wear multiple hats,” Greatting emphasizes. “That’s why we strive to simplify the process by providing fully developed promotional tools alongside our food offerings.”

Simplot remains committed to helping restaurants of all sizes thrive in 2025 and beyond. Their comprehensive approach to LTOs—covering quality ingredients, marketing support, and operational efficiency—positions them as a valuable partner in the evolving foodservice industry.

“We work closely with operators to understand their specific needs,” Greatting says. “It’s not just about providing products—it’s about offering creative, scalable solutions that work for small and large businesses alike.” From frozen products packaged at the height of freshness and nutrition to convenient and ready-made spreads and ingredients, Simplot has a product, solution, or resource for every operator’s needs.

“By choosing Simplot, operators get more than just food—they gain a partner committed to their success,” Greatting says. “With innovative products, data-driven insights, and sales and marketing support, Simplot helps restaurants create memorable LTOs that drive both traffic and profitability throughout the year.

There is no one magic solution for successful LTOs. However, a supplier that understands the market, has plentiful resources and embraces a partnership mindset can help operators get one step closer to a viral LTO that doesn’t strain the back-of-house or lead to lost revenue through excessive waste. “Simplot Food’s products are designed with convenience in mind—saving operators time while delivering consistent quality,” Greatting says. “By working with Simplot, you’re not just getting food products—you’re getting a full support system designed to drive traffic and revenue.”

For more information on partnering with Simplot Foods visit simplotfoods.com.