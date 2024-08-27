Sponsored by Ansira

Marketing is evolving, driven by the technological advances that have increased our ability to measure and manage large amounts of data. Similar to how the NBA’s shot distribution has shifted over the years—from scattered across the court to now being heavily concentrated around the three-point line and under the basket due to the expected value of the shots—marketing strategies are also becoming more focused, particularly local marketing.

Unlike national or designated market area campaigns, local marketing requires a tailored approach, focusing on individual locations and unique customer bases. “What’s interesting about the restaurant business is at the end of the day it’s all a local business,” says Ansira’s vice president of business development Rob Crews. “Whether a large fast-food chain or a community pizzeria, operations are set in a geographical area. Advertising outside of that area would be a waste.”

Local marketing is essential for driving customer engagement, but it can be difficult to navigate, often leading to inconsistencies in brand-to-local messaging. The complexity of coordinating multiple marketing activities across various locations only compounds the issue, making it a daunting task for many restaurants.

Ansira is a leader in ecosystem enablement and its solutions are tailormade for multi-unit restaurant brands. Designed to serve as a local marketing specialist for enterprise brands, Ansira’s platform automates many of the manual processes associated with local marketing, enabling franchisees to execute impactful campaigns efficiently from a centralized, yet democratized single solution.

“The Ansira platform helps brands manage franchisee marketing efforts, ensuring all activities contribute to the overall brand experience,” Crews says “It also allows for customization at the local level and operates at the speed of now, which the restaurant industry demands. The restaurant business is fast-moving, and our solutions help operators fill seats and maximize revenue in real time.”

One of the standout features of Ansira is its ability to automate asset distribution, marketing campaigns, fund management, payments, and channel incentives. This automation ensures all marketing efforts remain compliant with the brand’s guidelines. “Our platform sets guardrails on marketing campaigns, and those guardrails can be set at any height the brand wants,” Crews says. “This flexibility allows brands to tailor their marketing strategies to fit the specific needs of each location while maintaining overall brand integrity.

Ansira’s solutions also support in-market campaign activation, enabling brands to execute campaigns at scale or for franchisees to manage them independently. For example, a franchisee experiencing slow weeknight traffic can quickly launch a targeted digital ad campaign using the platform, optimizing it for the best possible return on investment. “Our third-generation AI optimizes the buy against the brand’s KPIs—such as orders—to deliver the highest ROI,” Crews says.

Ansira also offers warehoused and print-on-demand services, allowing franchisees to order printed marketing materials and promotional items directly through a centralized portal. “Ansira is a one-stop shop,” says Crews. “It’s robust, with the ability to create and distribute brand-compliant materials, purchase media, and transfer ad funds all in one platform.”

By consolidating these solutions into a single platform, Ansira creates marketing consistency across all locations. “If you can make things simple, efficient, and effective for franchisees, you’ll create a synergy for the brand where all franchisee activities contribute positively to the brand experience,” Crews says.

By Olivia Schuster