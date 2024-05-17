In today’s fast-paced foodservice environment, operators face significant challenges including labor shortages, safety concerns, and the constant pressure of time management. These issues can compromise not only service quality but also the ability to innovate and satisfy patron demands.

Preparing poultry from its raw state is highly labor-intensive and presents significant concerns regarding food safety and cross-contamination in the back of house. Operators must thaw frozen chicken, trim it, and apply special preparations before cooking. Additionally, they need to monitor the temperature throughout the process to ensure the poultry remains within safe temperature ranges.

Foodservice operators rely on frozen precooked chicken to help curb these problems. However, some precooked chicken brand products can be dry, rubbery, and tough to eat.