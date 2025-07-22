Staying ahead of trend data is the key for quick-service restaurant operators to stay competitive, consistent, efficient, and busy. Datassential research shows that more than 70 percent of U.S. consumers say their preferences are driven primarily by what they see on restaurant menus, making proactive trend monitoring critical to tap into early-stage consumer demand. Savvy operators leveraging data-driven insights outperform competitors by offering the right menu innovation at the right time—keeping lines long, kitchens humming, and rivals scrambling to catch up.

Restaurant365’s State of the Restaurant Industry Midyear Report offers a data-driven snapshot of how restaurants are navigating the operational landscape in 2025, based on insights gathered from more than 5,000 restaurant locations. As restaurant operators grapple with persistent challenges like inflation, labor shortages, and shifting consumer behavior, the report provides a timely lens into how the industry is adapting.

“Most industry themes remain consistent, but one that’s gaining traction is marketing and guest engagement,” says Marc Cohen, customer solution strategist at Restaurant365. “Operators are investing more in those areas to boost top-line sales. A new trend I noticed is the rise of content creators specializing in the restaurant space. These companies offer services like branding, social media campaigns, and content creation, which can really help smaller operators compete with big chains—especially since not everyone can afford expensive SEO placements. Content is becoming king.”

Beyond the usual focus on food and labor costs, two other key areas that stood out throughout the webinar were hiring practices and AI. “The conversation around recruitment, onboarding, and retention was valuable,” Cohen says. “Also, AI is playing a bigger role in predictive modeling for forecasting, scheduling, and purchasing. It’s about using real-time data to drive decisions proactively.”

One featured operator, Melissa Rickman from Wholly Stromboli, shared her use of ChatGPT. “She trained ChatGPT with her brand vision and fed it reports from Restaurant365,” Cohen says. “It now helps her analyze pricing and menu performance, reducing her inventory balances and COGs significantly. It’s a brilliant use of our data and AI tools.”

Cohen was surprised by some of the insights uncovered in the latest report. “What surprised me was the intensity of the tariff panic,” Cohen says. “Even before tariffs were officially applied, vendors preemptively raised prices by as much as 30 percent. That’s caused significant disruption. It’ll be interesting to see how that plays out by year-end.”

Additionally, restaurant operators are still faced with sales, COGs, and labor challenges. “Tech adoption is key to managing those,” Cohen says. “We’re also seeing a ‘class-line trade down,’ where fine dining customers are moving to fast casual, and fast casual dining to quick service. People still want to dine out, but value matters more than ever.”

To better navigate these challenges, Restaurant365 offers tools to assist restaurant operators. “We provide real-time, actionable data and insight-mining tools,” Cohen says. “AI helps operators surface meaningful trends quickly. We also focus on task prioritization, making sure restaurant teams know what to do, when, and why.”

Cohen notes that although operators face challenges, the industry is still thriving. The National Restaurant Association reported that by year’s end, the industry will employ 15.9 million people and hit $1.5 trillion in sales. “That’s a powerful indicator of overall industry health,” Cohen says. “Operators should refine their hiring and training strategy to ensure consistency. They should also invest in guest engagement and focus on vendor relationships. These strategic priorities will keep operators well-positioned for the rest of 2025 and 2026.”

To learn more about Restaurant365’s Mid-2025 Trend Report, visit its website.

By Abby Winterburn