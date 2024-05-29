Sponsored by SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls

Today’s consumers are prioritizing healthier food choices. The global health and wellness food market size is valued at USD 878.84 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1,816.44 billion by 2031. Despite this growing demand, there remains a significant gap in the quick-service restaurant industry for nutritious, health-conscious options.

With the launch of its franchise program, SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls is meeting consumers’ demand for nutritious and accessible meals. Leading the açaí industry for over 24 years, SAMBAZON offers a unique and profitable franchise model that stands out in the booming health-focused market.

“Consumers are gravitating towards food options that offer nutritional benefits and support overall well-being,” says Diana Schreiber, senior marketing manager at SAMBAZON. “They also expect to see sustainability commitments from companies. SAMBAZON checks all those boxes.”

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls offers certified organic and Fair Trade açaí, a nutrient-dense berry native to the Amazon rainforest, known for its high antioxidant content and numerous health benefits. The company’s vertically integrated supply chain ensures quality and transparency at every step, from wild harvesting in Brazil to delivering the final product to consumers.

SAMBAZON has built a strong reputation as a pioneer in the açaí market. In 2010 they opened their flagship store in San Diego–which has become a beloved community spot–and serves as a successful blueprint for future franchisees. Additionally, SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls’ presence in high-traffic locations such as airports and universities, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the University of California, Los Angeles, showcases the brand’s widespread appeal and potential for growth.

“Data-based decision-making will significantly, though not completely, de-risk franchisee’s site selection,” says Randall McBrayer, senior director of franchise & business development at SAMBAZON. “We’ve market planned the United States with the help from our partners at Site Zeus, utilizing correlated demographics, psychographics, and massive mobile data from our current locations and the 30,000 grocery stores where we sell açaí today.”

The franchise models are flexible, ranging from 700–1200 square feet, making them suitable for various real estate opportunities. Moreover, the streamlined processes and technology used in SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls stores mean that operations require minimal staff, significantly reducing labor costs.

“Due to our proprietary equipment, we’re able to offer 90-second “Palm to Palm” transaction times at peak, minimal prep and waste, and push button operations,” McBrayer says. “We’ve taken the efficiency of a kiosk and brought it into retail. Most high-volume locations will be able to operate with two employees per shift where similar sales in other concepts may require 5 or more due to their operational complexity.”

SAMBAZON’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its community investments, such as building schools and healthcare centers in the Amazon. By ensuring fair wages and responsible harvesting methods, SAMBAZON supports the local communities and builds a strong, ethical brand image that appeals to the growing number of consumers prioritizing Fair Trade practices.

“Our commitment to sustainability is not rhetoric,” Schreiber says. “It’s deeply ingrained in SAMBAZON’s business model and culture, it’s the core reason our founders started the company.”

Franchisees can expect comprehensive support from SAMBAZON, including extensive training, development services, marketing, and supply chain management. With an ambitious goal to reach 300 locations by 2030 and plans for global expansion, SAMBAZON offers a promising growth opportunity for potential franchisees.

Join the SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls family today and tap into the growing demand for health-conscious, sustainable food options.

By Olivia Schuster