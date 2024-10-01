Sponsored by Bord Bia.

Irish lamb, known for its premium quality and sustainability, has recently gained access to the U.S. market, marking a pivotal moment for Irish lamb exports. This development opens doors to one of the most dynamic consumer markets in the world.

“Gaining access to the U.S. market means new opportunities to showcase the unique quality of Irish lamb and tell the sustainability story behind our production methods to a whole new audience,” according to Adam Hannon, market specialist at Bord Bia.

Bord Bia, an Irish government agency, supports Irish food producers and exporters in achieving growth and competitiveness on the world stage. The approval of Irish lamb imports into the U.S. opens a vast market for Ireland’s family-run sheep farms.

“Irish lamb is pasture raised for most of the year on a grass-based diet, in clean air, under the care of farmers who have been raising lamb this way for generations,” Hannon says. “This deep-rooted tradition, combined with stringent quality assurance schemes, ensures that what ends up on the plate is truly top notch.”

The introduction of Irish lamb to the U.S. market comes at a crucial time when operators are seeking new sources of high-quality ingredients to meet the rising consumer demand for premium, sustainably sourced meats. Quick-service restaurants and fast-casual dining establishments, known for rapid growth and pursuit of authentic ingredients, now have a unique opportunity to differentiate their menus with the rich flavor and natural tenderness of Irish lamb, presenting a chance for operators to elevate offerings, attract discerning customers, and stand out in a competitive market.

“Quick-service restaurants can have a lot of fun with Irish lamb,” says Hannon. “It’s a versatile ingredient that can elevate everyday dishes. With its natural tenderness, Irish lamb is delicious and easy to prepare, making it a perfect fit for the fast-paced quick-service restaurant environment.”

Holidays and cultural celebrations present an excellent opportunity for quick-service restaurants to promote Irish lamb. “Irish cultural occasions like St. Patrick’s Day offer a perfect backdrop for special lamb dishes, such as Irish-inspired lamb burgers or stews,” says Hannon. “These seasonal promotions not only highlight the unique qualities of Irish lamb but also resonate with consumers looking for festive, culturally rich menu options.”

The future looks bright for Irish lamb in the U.S. market, with Bord Bia ready to leverage its resources to ensure this high-quality, sustainably produced meat finds its place on American plates. As Hannon puts it, “When consumers see Irish lamb on the menu, they can be confident they’re getting a product that’s not only delicious but also ethically produced and aligned with their values.”

For more information on Bord Bia and Irish lamb, visit their website at bordbia.ie. You can also explore the profiles of Irish food and drink producers by visiting irishfoodanddrink.com.

By Drew Filipski