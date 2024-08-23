That can be surmised from the latest data trends in the coffee and drive-thru industries. According to a new study from Placer.ai, year-over-year visits to coffee chains increased in every state from mid-2023 to the first half of 2024—to the tune of roughly 5.1 percent overall traffic growth in the U.S.

Why the growth? After the stay-at-home work during the pandemic, more employees are stepping back into coffee rituals that take place at drive thrus instead of the kitchen. Specialty flavor trends like cold brew and energy drinks are also on the rise, while customers look for affordable indulgences.

If you ask Dan Hawkins, co-founder and CEO of The Human Bean, it’s a blend of the above plus a personal touch that’s more qualitative.

“It starts with great coffee and convenience, but when you combine that with people and relationships, it’s a recipe for success,” Hawkins says. “Our support team has decades of drive-thru coffee experience. We have people who are committed to making sure customers leave happier than when they arrived, so the growth makes sense.”

As demand for coffee increases, drive thrus are getting faster, too. An annual study by Intouch Insight reports the average time spent in a drive-thru lane shrank by 29 seconds in 2023. Even though it translates to less contact time with customers, Hawkins says speed and a personal connection can go hand in hand.

“We’ve updated our menuboards and processes so that ordering moves faster, and our guests are left with more time to make a human connection,” Hawkins says. “While we continue to lower transaction times, which results in improved throughput, we remain passionate about providing that special moment our guests have come to love. It all begins and ends with quality beverages and food items, but the engaging personal experience is a large component of compelling our customer’s return visits. It’s a balance we’ve perfected over 26 years.”

The chain, headquartered in Medford, OR, operates in 23 states, and that number continues to grow. With over 260 stores open or in development, available markets are closing. Counties in Oregon, Ohio, Texas, and Colorado are already making the list of now-unavailable territories, ensuring current owners and operators can capitalize on their investments.

“It seems that the world is turning in terms of convenience and treating yourself, and we’re going to be in the right spot for a long time,” says Scott Anderson, The Human Bean COO.

The coffee industry at large would appear to agree. With 67 percent of adults reporting having a coffee in the last day, taking a shot on the coffee-convenience model means investing in a product that’s not likely to go out of style anytime soon.

“When hundreds of stores turn into thousands,” Anderson says, “we’ll still be treating people like kind Human Beans.”

