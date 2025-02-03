The pressure of high-volume orders can strain traditional kitchen equipment, with standard convection ovens struggling to deliver consistent, quality results at the speed demanded by quick-service restaurants. These ovens, which operate using air circulation alone, can lead to prolonged cooking times and dry, unevenly cooked food, hindering quick-service operators from staying competitive.

“Most quick-service operators rely on convection ovens,” says John Edmonds, sales director at UNOX. “But these ovens have limitations—they’re slower, and because they lack steam, they’re prone to drying out food.”

With a robust line of commercial combi ovens tailored for quick-service, UNOX is transforming kitchens that have long relied on dated convection technology. Its ovens support diverse cooking techniques—grilling, browning, and steaming, to name a few—so operators can craft a range of menu items without compromising quality or consistency.

“Our combi ovens with integrated steam technology cook faster while maintaining moisture and food quality,” Edmonds says. Steam heats up seven times faster than air, allowing dishes to cook quickly while keeping foods juicy and flavorful—an essential feature for busy kitchens striving for high-quality service.

Dated conventional ovens can’t be programmed with recipes, often resulting in inconsistencies, extra training, and more room for human error. UNOX changes this through its technology. “One of the beautiful things about our product is that with a simple keystroke, we can push menu updates and new recipes to our customers without the need for crew intervention or a service call,” Edmonds says.

UNOX’s ovens bring advanced technology to every aspect of the cooking process, from adaptive temperature adjustments to feedback-based programming. The ADAPTIVE.Cooking™ function, for example, senses the amount of food in the oven and adjusts settings to ensure even cooking across varying quantities. This feature means busy operators no longer need to monitor every batch; the oven manages it for them.

Cleaning commercial ovens can be a time-intensive task, but UNOX’s self-washing combi models simplify it significantly. Equipped with intelligent sensors, these ovens assess the level of residue and suggest the appropriate cleaning cycle, helping kitchens maintain hygiene without overusing water or detergent. “Our self-washing feature is crucial for high-turnover environments,” Edmonds says. “It keeps the appliance running optimally and eliminates a job no one wants to do.”

UNOX also offers design features that simplify installation and usage. The ventless hood with an activated carbon filter, for example, allows UNOX ovens to be placed almost anywhere—even outside the traditional kitchen setup. “It’s an ideal solution for restaurants with limited space,” Edmonds says. “We design our products with every type of kitchen environment in mind, from compact spaces to full-scale foodservice.”

With many kitchens constrained by traditional convection ovens, which struggle to balance speed, consistency, and flexibility, UNOX’s combi ovens provide a transformative solution for operators. Looking ahead, UNOX is set to strengthen its presence in the U.S. with plans to open a manufacturing facility in Denver, North Carolina, in 2025. “This facility will not only streamline distribution but also enhance the customer experience,” Edmonds says. From steam-cooking speed to self-cleaning efficiency and quality retention, UNOX’s solutions equip quick-service restaurants to stay competitive and adaptable, ultimately redefining the standards for what commercial kitchens can achieve.

By Drew Filipski