In the second half of 2023, Pepper Lunch’s ascent in the restaurant franchise industry reached new heights with a surge in interest from experienced multi-unit operators. This momentum is a product of the brand’s unique dining concept, simple and efficient operational model, and strategic partnerships that align with emerging market trends.

Pepper Lunch’s distinctive appeal lies in its “do-it-yourself” (DIY) teppanyaki experience—a concept that resonates deeply with the rapidly growing popularity of Asian cuisine in the U.S. This innovative approach to experiential dining provides an interactive and engaging experience, setting Pepper Lunch apart in the competitive fast-casual sector.

The operational efficiency of Pepper Lunch is a major draw for franchisees. With its No Prep, Low Labor Model requiring a maximum of six employees and a No Skilled Labor requirement that welcomes staff with no prior culinary experience, the brand offers a streamlined and cost-effective business model. This is further bolstered by a robust, nationwide supply chain, ensuring consistent quality and ingredient availability.

A significant aspect of Pepper Lunch’s recent success is its strategic partnerships, particularly with Tractor Beverage and Revel Systems. These collaborations have enhanced the brand’s offering and operational prowess. Tractor Beverage, known for its organic, non-GMO beverages, aligns with Pepper Lunch’s commitment to quality and sustainability, offering guests healthier drink options that complement the meal experience.

Similarly, the partnership with Revel Systems, a leading provider of POS systems, has revolutionized Pepper Lunch’s operational efficiency. Revel’s advanced POS solutions streamline the ordering and payment processes, enhancing customer experience while providing valuable data analytics to optimize business operations.

Moreover, Pepper Lunch’s ability to attract a younger demographic is a key component of its growth strategy. With 50 percent of its’ guests being under 30, the brand appeals to a dynamic, socially connected audience that values group dining experiences and brand loyalty.

The latter half of 2023 has been a period of remarkable growth and innovation for Pepper Lunch. By combining a unique dining concept with operational efficiency and strategic partnerships, Pepper Lunch has cemented its position as a desirable franchise for seasoned multi-unit operators. As it continues to expand and adapt, Pepper Lunch is poised to remain at the forefront of the restaurant franchising industry, setting new standards in dining experiences and business success.

Global locations: Over 510



Countries: 15

Concept: Fast-growing Asian cuisine

Model: No Prep, Low and No Skilled Labor

Guests under 30: 50 percent