Customer satisfaction hinges greatly on perceptions of cleanliness, highlighting the importance of reevaluating traditional cleaning methods like the rag and bucket approach that may not meet modern standards. QSR sat down with Esperanza Carrion, vice president and general manager of Sani Professional to learn more about why its pre-saturated wipes are better for restaurant cleanliness.

Why are traditional methods suboptimal?

Many quick-service restaurants still rely on the traditional rag and bucket method, where surfaces are cleaned using a towel repeatedly dipped in a sanitizing solution from a bucket. However, this method can lead to cross-contamination, as the same towel is used on multiple surfaces, potentially transferring dirt and germs.

Furthermore, the rag and bucket method can impact your next health inspection, as inspectors closely examine if the sanitizing solution adheres to regulatory guidelines for effective no-rinse sanitizing. If it’s too low, the sanitizer isn’t effective. If it’s too high, the food contact surface needs to be rinsed, which usually isn’t the protocol. An overly treated food contact surface can be toxic and there’s a high risk of human error when staff mix and measure the solution.

Restaurant health inspections are conducted without prior notice, and poor kitchen sanitation is consistently among the top health code violations. These infractions can have serious financial consequences for restaurants and potentially lead to closure.

What makes Sani Professional wipes a better alternative?

Sani Professional wipes come pre-saturated with the right level of sanitizing solution in every wipe. Health inspectors are familiar with Sani Professional wipes and trust their proven efficacy. Unlike the rag-and-bucket method, these wipes mitigate the risk of cross-contamination since each wipe is used once and discarded after every use.

One of the major benefits of Sani Professional disposable wipes is their convenience. When using the rag-and-bucket method, employees must mix the correct solution and then saturate the towel by dipping it into the solution, which is less than ideal for both staff and the overall consumer experience. Using Sani Professional pre-saturated wipes not only ensures that the right level of quat is consistently released with each wipe but also simplifies the staff process. Customers who use our wipes report that their staff feel more confident implementing the cleaning protocol with wipes. When they feel confident, they are more motivated to clean regularly.

What are the additional benefits of Sani Professional wipes?

Sani Professional wipes excel in ease of use with a color-coded system, significantly reducing the risk of human error. These wipes are coded as green for cleaning, red for sanitizing, black for disinfecting, and blue for hands. This simplicity greatly aids in simplifying training which is key in this industry with there being a high turnover rate and potentially an inexperienced workforce. Plus, the color-coded system minimizes language barriers for staff members whose first language is not English. Trusted by major chains, these wipes streamline training efforts and promote appropriate use.

Our wipes provide the benefit of no mixing, no measuring, and no mess. Instead of using potentially contaminated laundered towels repeatedly, the staff is empowered to just pull a wipe, wipe the table, and then dispose of the wipe. So, you know that your tables are cleaned effectively, and done so quickly.

Sani Professional’s comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that are ideal for use in the front and back of house. The red-packaged No Rinse Sanitizing wipes are essential for back-of-house use in effectively sanitizing clean surfaces against common foodborne pathogens as well as Norovirus and COVID-19. By using these wipes, the food preparation process is made safer.

How do these wipes contribute to overall business success?

Sani Professional wipes combine convenience, efficiency, and compliance. By replacing traditional methods with pre-saturated wipes, restaurants can ensure a cleaner, safer environment for guests and staff, ultimately driving business success.

At the end of the day, you have peace of mind knowing your surfaces are clean and sanitized, and your staff feels confident in their actions.

By Olivia Schuster