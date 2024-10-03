The restaurant industry is notoriously competitive with growth that’s often difficult to achieve. From rising operational costs to fluctuating consumer preferences, franchise owners face an array of challenges that can hinder expansion. However, finding the right franchise partner can make all the difference. With the support of an established brand that offers the right training and resources, franchisees are better equipped to overcome obstacles and drive sustainable growth.

Potbelly Sandwich Works has emerged as a strong franchise partner for those looking to succeed in the restaurant industry. Known for its warm, neighborhood-friendly atmosphere, and unique sandwich offerings, Potbelly has built a loyal customer base and a recognizable brand.

Todd Stimson, the longest-standing Potbelly franchisee of 13 years, proudly considers himself an “OG.” He first discovered the brand while working in Chicago and immediately fell in love with the culture, food, and energy of the restaurant. “I remember telling my wife years ago if Potbelly ever franchised, I’d bring it to St. Louis,” Stimson says. “I had no prior experience in the restaurant business, so it was a bit of a leap, but I had an affinity for the brand.”

Potbelly’s operations are kept simple with no fryers or chefs required, therefore making the back-of-house manageable. This, coupled with Stimson’s passions, led him to jump at the opportunity to open franchises in St. Louis as soon as Potbelly started franchising.

St. Louis proved to be an ideal franchise city for Potbelly because the brand was already well-known in the region, especially among those who had traveled to Chicago or visited Potbelly in airports. This existing familiarity gave Stimson a strong foundation to build on.

“My first opening was crazy—it was the single biggest opening Potbelly has ever had,” Stimson says. “During training, no one expected it to take off like it did. On day one, we had 1,400 people come through the door. The line wrapped around the building—it was intense.”

Stimson and his wife prioritized building a high-energy, reliable team, which resulted in zero turnover among their 45 employees in the first year—an impressive achievement in the restaurant industry. “My first shop remains one of the top Potbelly franchise locations, because of our amazing team,” Stimson says. “Last year, we won Franchise of the Year for the third time. I have a great team, and we’ve built a solid operation.”

Stimson now owns and operates three Potbelly franchises in St. Louis. With the assistance of Potbelly’s leadership team and streamlined training programs, Stimson continues to be successful. “I appreciate the leadership team because they focus on making the franchise model work,” Stimson says. “They listen to franchisees, and when the new team came in four years ago, they identified a dozen issues with the brand and worked to fix them.”

Potbelly proves to be an exceptional franchise partner, offering more than just a popular menu but also a loyal customer base that genuinely loves the brand. With a diverse offering including sandwiches, shakes, salads, and a homey atmosphere, Potbelly is a unique, inviting brand that keeps consumers coming back. “Potbelly differentiates itself in a way that excites customers and franchisees,” Stimson says. “The support system is strong, and there’s a lot of opportunity for growth.”

For more information on how to partner with Potbelly Sandwich Works visit here.

Abby Winterburn