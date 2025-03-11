In 2025, operators are looking to avoid raising costs, but that is becoming increasingly difficult. According to TouchBistro’s 2025 State of the Restaurants Report, 47 percent of operators raised prices in 2024, surprisingly that number has decreased from 2023 when 67 percent of operators raised prices. Finding ways to decrease costs is key to the success of many operators this year, especially as consumers have reached their breaking point for price increases on menus.

Technology services are just another key part of running a restaurant today, however, when technology fails, expensive service calls can put pressure on already thin profit margins. Many quick-service restaurants are finding that traditional alarm systems often come with hefty service fees that can strain profitability.

These continuous costs that come with traditional alarm systems have driven many in the industry to seek more cost-effective security solutions. AI-powered video security systems are emerging as a game-changing alternative, offering a range of benefits beyond simple cost savings.

One of the primary advantages of AI-powered alarm systems, like Envysion’s Smart Site Protection™, is its ability to reduce false alarms. By using intelligent algorithms to assess potential threats, these systems can significantly decrease unnecessary law enforcement deployments and associated fines. Further, these AI systems are often backed by live professional agents who can provide an additional layer of verification. This not only saves money but also maintains good relationships with local authorities.

“Having live professional agents watching the cameras when a threat is detected is very impactful for us,” an Envysion customer says. “They can assess a situation before deploying law enforcement, ensuring it’s a real concern. That’s been amazing for us—it cuts down on wasted time and unnecessary police responses.”

Another key benefit of AI video alarm systems is improved oversight. These systems let restaurant owners watch their stores from anywhere, giving them a full picture of what’s happening at all times. This means they can quickly spot and respond to security problems, like someone breaking in, suspicious behavior, or even delivery drivers not having the correct code for the alarm system. For businesses with multiple locations, this technology allows them to manage security from one central point.

AI systems can eliminate human error when setting up a security system. Unlike traditional systems that rely on employees to manually arm or disarm them, AI-powered solutions are always active, reducing the risk of security lapses due to malfunctions, forgetfulness, or negligence. This is particularly useful in addressing common issues in quick-service restaurants, such as faulty back door or motion sensors, employees forgetting to lock the front door, or failing to set security codes when closing for the night.

These advanced systems can detect and alert operators to issues that traditional systems might miss. For instance, if employees forget to lock the front door and a patron enters the building, not knowing the restaurant is closed, an AI-powered alarm system will send an alert to the appropriate contacts that someone is in the building. With the instant connection to the on-premise video, they can view the video and decide on appropriate next steps such as alerting authority if warranted.

Many operators have praised the user-friendly interfaces of modern AI security systems. Compared to older, more complex systems, these new solutions offer intuitive dashboards and controls, making it easier for operators to access and analyze security data across their fleet of stores

“As someone who’s been in loss prevention for over two decades, I’ve never enjoyed working with a system as much as I do with Envysion’s,” an Envysion customer says. “It’s incredibly easy to get the data I need, right when I need it. We were able to offer training to a location where the employees were staying longer than they should at the end of the night in turn saving on wages.”

By leveraging AI-powered security solutions, operators can cut unnecessary costs and improve overall operations, loss prevention, safety, and security. The ability to remotely monitor multiple locations, receive instant alerts, and eliminate the need for frequent service calls can significantly increase profits.

In an industry where every dollar counts, eliminating expensive service fees and reducing false alarms can make a significant impact on the bottom line. As operators continue to navigate economic pressures in 2025, investing in smarter, more efficient technology solutions may be the key to maintaining profitability without passing additional costs onto customers.

By Ya’el McLoud