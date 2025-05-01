In an industry where speed and consistency are key, foodservice operators are turning to streamlined beverage solutions to meet growing consumer demand. Red Diamond’s OmniBrew™ beverage program is helping operators offer variety while improving efficiency and ensuring consistent flavor across operations.

A Growing Need for Simplicity

With labor shortages and rising costs, solutions that simplify back-of-house operations are in high demand. Red Diamond’s OmniBrew program offers multiple drink options using a single machine. “Operators are looking for ways to simplify processes without sacrificing quality,” says Emily Wood Forehand, executive vice president of Red Diamond.

Versatile and Efficient

The OmniBrew program accommodates an array of Red Diamond products, including its Simple Sweet Tea® line, Simple Sweet™ lemonades, and fresh-brewed iced coffee. One of the benefits of the Simple Sweet line (both teas and lemonades) is that the sugar is pre-measured in a filter pack with the product, so it is perfectly sweet. Every glass…every time.

From classic unsweet tea to flavored varieties like watermelon tea and blackberry lemonade, this program allows operators to cater to diverse customer preferences, creating more opportunities for customization and repeat visits.

In addition, the program gives operators the ability to enter the iced coffee category without an additional equipment expense. “Cold coffee beverages are no longer just a trend—they’re an expectation,” Forehand notes. “Operators who can offer high-quality iced coffee with minimal effort are positioned to attract repeat customers.”

By leveraging existing brewing equipment, Red Diamond is helping operators save labor, simplify operations, and deliver consistent quality.

The Future of Beverage Innovation

The OmniBrew program is designed to improve workflow and increase customer satisfaction. “When customers know they can expect the same great flavor every time, they’re more likely to keep coming back,” Forehand says.

With five generations of expertise, state-of-the-art roasting technology, and a commitment to quality, Red Diamond continues to be a trusted partner for foodservice operators looking to optimize their beverage programs. As consumer demand for premium iced drinks grows, innovations from beverage partners focused on smart solutions will help businesses stay ahead of the competition.

CTA: Visit reddiamondbevservice.com for more information.