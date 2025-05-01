From customer loyalty programs to POS systems, operators depend on a constant flow of data to increase their knowledge, profits, and effectiveness within the quick-service restaurant industry. However, when it comes to the drive-thru—one of the most essential ordering formats—many operators lack the data needed to improve the overall experience.

“At the heart of drive-thru operations is the need for speed and accuracy—but until now, operators have been making decisions with incomplete information,” says Scott Mullica, senior director of product management and innovation at HME. “Nitro Vision AI changes that. With the addition of computer vision to the ZOOM Nitro system, we’re giving operators greater visibility into the customer journey, from arrival to service.”

According to the National Restaurant Association, 34 percent of operators believe drive-thru-only locations will become more common in 2025, while 30 percent expect more restaurants to add drive-thrus. With growth ramping up, operators need to be aware of the best technology available to streamline their drive-thru.

“Traditional loop systems leave blind spots before the menu, hiding bottlenecks that impact speed of service, customer satisfaction, and ultimately, sales,” Mullica says. “Plenty of operators know and love HME’s ZOOM Nitro system, but with our introduction of Nitro Vision AI operators and store managers will gain more insights than ever before, enabling them to better understand key customer experiences and improve service in real time, such as proactively managing queue length to prevent customer frustration and reducing drive offs.”

Operators in 2025 are looking for ways to continue to maximize revenue. “Time is money, especially in the drive-thru,” Mullica says. According to the 2024 Intouch Insight Drive-Thru Study, every five seconds of delay can cost a restaurant up to $9,500 in annual sales per store.

Those losses can wreak havoc systematically, Mullica asks operators to imagine the drive-thru through customers’ eyes. “How many potential sales are lost to long queues, especially during peak hours? Nitro Vision AI gives operators the power to uncover hidden bottlenecks and provides the information needed to streamline operations and minimize service delays on the spot.”

As drive-thru demand continues to rise, operators need smarter solutions to stay ahead. “Nitro Vision AI delivers exactly what operators need—smarter technology to enhance the customer experience,” Mullica says. “Best of all, as an add-on to an existing ZOOM Nitro system, it achieves this in an exceptionally cost-efficient way, making it a powerful and practical solution for today’s restaurants.”

With AI-powered tools like Nitro Vision AI, restaurants can eliminate blind spots, reduce bottlenecks, and maximize efficiency—all while improving customer satisfaction in real time. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, operators can make data-driven decisions that drive profitability and keep them competitive in an evolving quick-service landscape.

