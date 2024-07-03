Sponsored by Restaurant Technologies.

Unlock Hidden Savings Amidst Rising Labor Costs

As foodservice operating expenses surge nationwide, managing business costs becomes paramount to ensure profitability. The solution lies in uncovering savings that often remain unnoticed. We’ve identified strategies to help build a successful foodservice operation by automating cooking oil processes and flue cleaning that can help reduce expenses such as labor costs and insurance premiums and increase efficiency in commercial kitchens.

Safety, Labor Efficiency, and Employee Retention

Managing hot cooking oil is one of the dirtiest and most dangerous jobs in the kitchen. Employees also consider the task one of the most challenging in commercial kitchens. Filtering cooking oil is tedious, and mishandling hot cooking oil can lead to burns, along with slip and fall accidents.

Automated cooking oil management eliminates one of the dirtiest and most dangerous jobs in foodservice. This can improve morale and create a positive work environment while boosting staff retention.

“We had employees who got burned by grease and issues with grease getting all over the place. There’d be oil on the floor, and it would take forever to clean it. But it was more than that. It was the drums of grease outside and the people who came to pick them up. It was a hassle,” says TJ Ahmed, owner of Spring Valley Jack, LLC, a multi-brand franchisee company currently operating five Jack in the Box restaurants in Texas.

Restaurant Technologies’ Total Oil Management® and AutoMist® solutions have received numerous industry awards for enhancing safety and efficiency, including the Buyer’s Edge 2023 Labor Saving Solution of the Year award.

Controlled Claims and Insurance Costs

Automated oil management reduces the risks of costly accidents such as burns, along with slips and falls from spilled oil. An automated hood and flue system helps keep hoods clean from grease buildup and can help reduce the risk of fires. The reduction in risk through these systems can also lead to a reduction in insurance costs.

Savings in Oil Usage and Food Quality

Automating oil replacement ensures optimal usage as guesswork is eliminated, preventing wasteful early replacements or poor food quality due to late changes. Customers report substantial savings by maximizing oil life without compromising food quality.

“The fryer filtration monitoring system has helped us to do a better job monitoring the maintenance of our oil,” Lingel says. “Using the oil test kits that Restaurant Technologies supplies and the dashboard, we are able to extend the life of the oil and improve the quality of our fried foods, says Jeff Lingel, Apple American group area manager, the largest Applebee’s franchisee with over 300 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar restaurants.

Enhanced Customer Satisfaction

Consistent oil quality translates to consistently delicious menu items, enticing repeat customers and offsetting increased labor expenses. Implementing Total Oil Management and AutoMist is a win-win for your business, staff, and customers.

Learn more at rti-inc.com.