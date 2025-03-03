The quick-service restaurant industry faces a variety of challenges that impact its profitability and operational efficiency. Profit margins are under constant pressure due to rising food costs, labor expenses, and the need to remain competitive in a crowded market. Operation complexity is a concern as restaurants must manage high volumes of orders, maintain speed and quality, and keep up with the latest technology and trends.

Additionally, many quick-service restaurants are constrained by limited resources and space, making it difficult to streamline processes or expand their offerings. Meanwhile, consumers expect personalized dining experiences, pushing restaurants to adapt quickly and integrate customization options, which can add layers of complexity to their operations. These factors require quick-service restaurants to innovate and find efficient solutions to stay ahead in a fast-evolving industry.

Monin’s new energy concentrate range, Monin Brilliance™, offers a solution to many of the challenges facing the quick-service restaurant industry. By integrating natural caffeine, authentic flavors, and vibrant natural color into a single, cost-effective product, these concentrates simplify inventory management and reduce operational complexity. “Monin Brilliance is designed to be operationally simple—two pumps and you’re done,” says Stasha Johnston, senior vice president of marketing for Monin Americas. “It’s quick, consistent, and easy to use and personalize, ensuring smooth operations without compromising quality.”

The energy drink category is projected to grow to $233 billion by 2027, and has increased sales by over $4.5 billion from 2021 to 2023, according to FreshCup. With 54 percent of consumers expressing interest in ordering energy offerings on-premise, according to Datassentials, Monin’s energy concentrates position quick-service restaurants to tap into this expanding market. Many consumers are even willing to pay a premium for the jolt, providing an opportunity for restaurants to increase sales while meeting the rising expectations of today’s demand-driven dining experience.

The idea of the Brilliance line emerged from Monin’s commitment to innovation and a deep understanding of market trends. During research and development, the team identified a significant gap in the energy drink market: most products required additional flavorings to be palatable and were often loaded with chemicals and additives.

Additionally, the Brilliance line is an ideal solution for space constraints faced by restaurant operators. “Traditional energy drinks are in cans, which take up a lot of space,” Johnston says. “With Monin Brilliance, one 64-once bottle provides 64 controlled servings, replacing the storage needs of 64 cans and increasing efficiency and margins.” This not only helps with storage but reduces waste as this product has a lower carbon footprint, making it a more sustainable option.

Monin Brilliance stands out by combining natural energy with clean-label ingredients, offering a unique and all-natural energy drink experience. “Our line features flavors and colors derived from ingredients like black carrots, spirulina, and pomegranate,” says Melissa Nasits, beverage innovation director for Monin. “We’re giving customers an energy drink that’s not only effective but also made with authentic fruit flavors and free from artificial colors.” Monin Brilliance Energy™ features six vibrant clean-label flavors, including fan favorites like Yumberry Red and Starfruit Yellow, while Brilliance Sugar Free Energy comes in three flavors for those seeking energy drinks with no added sugar.

Another key advantage is that Monin Brilliance eliminates the need for multiple products. Unlike many energy drinks that require separate ingredients for flavor and color, Brilliance combines everything into a single, easy-to-use product. “This makes it simple for operators, whether they rely on experienced bartenders, baristas, or even newer staff members, to create consistent and high-quality energy beverages with ease,” Nasits says.

Monin Brilliance elevates menu offerings and hospitality by providing quick-service restaurants with a versatile, high-quality product that appeals to modern consumer preferences. The line’s simplicity and consistency make it easy for staff to prepare beverages quickly while delivering a premium product every time. This innovation not only enriches menus but also reinforces a restaurant’s reputation for exceptional hospitality.

Monin saw an opportunity to create a premium, clean-label product that combined natural flavors, vibrant colors, and clean caffeine—all in one bottle. “Each flavor in the Brilliance range stays true to its name, featuring authentic ingredients like real dragon fruit flavor for transparency and quality,” Johnston says. “We ensured every aspect of the product—from taste to ease of use—would resonate with both operators and consumers.”

Monin listens closely to its consumers, using their feedback to anticipate trends and stay ahead of the curve in delivering innovative, in-demand products. “For instance, taste preferences vary widely across the U.S.,” Nasits says. “Social media trends, like those on TikTok, shape the market, but regional preferences, such as the South’s love for sweet tea, remain crucial. Monin’s customizable products and adaptive marketing and research and development teams ensure we meet local tastes while staying at the forefront of industry trends.”

Monin has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from its quick-service restaurant clients. “Customers appreciate how versatile and efficient the product is,” Johnston says. “Monin Brilliance is more than a product—it’s a tool that helps operators meet their unique challenges while delighting their customers.” This response underscores Monin’s reputation as a trusted partner in helping quick-service restaurants enhance their offerings and drive sales.

To learn more about Monin Brilliance visit moninbrilliance.com.

By Abby Winterburn