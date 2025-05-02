According to worldbank.org, “Arabica coffee prices surged by 13 percent in December, marking a year-over-year increase of over 60 percent. Robusta prices also rose by 5 percent, with prices more than doubling compared to the same period last year.” As global coffee prices climb, so do the stakes for operators. In today’s climate, waste isn’t just a nuisance—it’s a major cost factor.

Take this example: a coffee shop selling 200 cups per day may be discarding up to 25 percent of their brewed coffee. Over a year, that amounts to approximately $5,840 in lost product—that’s the equivalent of more than 18,000 brewed cups. In an era where every ounce matters, waste like this can severely impact an operation’s bottom line.

Improving Operations: Reducing Waste and Boosting Efficiency



As operators contend with rising coffee prices, many are reevaluating how coffee is brewed, served, and maintained. Traditional brewing practices often produce more than what’s needed, particularly during slower dayparts or unpredictable traffic patterns. As a result, surplus coffee ends up down the drain. By switching to automated brewing systems, operators can better control output and reduce excess.

Brewing only what’s needed—when it’s needed—ensures freshness while protecting margins. This method also helps support sustainability goals by minimizing the strain on the coffee supply chain.

Improving Customer Experience: Quality and Consistency



As operators look to retain and grow their customer base, consistency and quality remain key. With prices on the rise, customers expect more—especially when it comes to their daily coffee ritual. Automated systems eliminate the variability that can come from manual brewing, ensuring every cup meets expectations.

“Rising coffee prices don’t have to raise your stress,” says Adam Pobiner, Director of Strategic Sales at SEB Professional. “Automated equipment solutions are built to help operators stay profitable and deliver exceptional coffee, even when the market isn’t cooperating.”

Automation also aligns with what matters most to today’s consumers—quality, speed, and sustainability. By reducing waste and maintaining consistency, operators can enhance the guest experience while managing costs.

A Partner for What’s Next in Coffee



While equipment is a powerful tool, success in today’s market requires the right partner. Four brands—Wilbur Curtis, Schaerer, WMF, and La San Marco—one company: SEB Professional. This allows SEB Professional to be a partner who has the resources and knowledge an operator needs to create a custom coffee experience for their customers—no matter the size of an operation.

