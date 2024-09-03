Approachable, street-style taco experiences, fresh ingredients, and mouthwatering queso are driving Rusty Taco’s biggest development streak in its history. With 14 new locations opening before the end of the year, this 40 percent increase in growth proves Rusty Taco’s ability to connect with diverse communities through a from-scratch menu that caters to every craving, market and moment. Rusty Taco is seeking passionate, experienced restaurant operators to capitalize on the emerging brand’s franchise opportunity in prime markets nationwide.

Founded by Rusty Fenton and his wife Denise in Dallas, TX, in 2010, Rusty Taco is more than just a place for street tacos. Rusty believed in serving the community and creating a welcoming space for all. Today, Rusty Taco’s menu features fresh ingredients and flavors, including fan favorites like the signature queso, margaritas, breakfast tacos, and street-style tacos made by hand with recipes that channel the flavor, ambiance, and simplicity of a traditional taco stand into local communities.



Rusty Taco has achieved significant milestones in 2024. The Dubuque, IA, location reopened under new ownership in April, followed by the brand’s Georgia debut in Atlanta. The Peach State can expect another new location in Decatur by late summer. Pleasant View, UT, saw a new opening in June, and Rockford, IL, will end the year by once again introducing the street-style taco brand to a new state.



Non-traditional development is also key to Rusty Taco’s growth initiative. The brand partnered with Good 2 Go Eats, LLC, a convenience store chain with 75 locations, to grow its C-store presence in Colorado, Utah, and Idaho. The first Rusty Taco inside a Good 2 Go store opened in Ammon, ID, in 2023, with eight more units signed soon after. This April, a new location opened in Herriman, UT, with more planned for Denver and Colorado Springs, CO.



“There’s no better way to spend time with your loved ones than to relax and eat tacos,” says Denise Fenton, co-founder and brand director of Rusty Taco. “It is an exciting time at Rusty Taco, with so many restaurants coming to new communities, traditional and non-traditional expansion plans in place, and strong community appeal.”



Rusty Taco has also established a proof of concept in other non-traditional formats, including Dulles International Airport in Virginia and a concessions location at Salt River Fields, the spring training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.



Rusty Taco stands out because of its emphasis on affordability and freshness, with each location offering a local feel through its hands-on owners. Grab a seat, some tacos, and kick back with one of our famous Rusty Margaritas (always made with fresh lime juice) because as Rusty always said, “Tacos are the most important meal of the day!”



To learn more, visit rustytacofranchising.com.