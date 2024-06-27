Sip Fresh, the next-gen specialty beverage retail concept, renowned for its unique, vivid displays of fresh-fruit-based juices, teas, and specialty drinks, is taking the beverage industry by storm and has positioned itself as an attractive franchise opportunity for those looking to diversify their portfolio and seeking non-traditional growth in a competitive market.

Built to prioritize franchisees, its simple operating model is designed to maximize return on investment. With a low labor model, back-of-house operations are minimized, while front-of-house sales and customer service take center stage. This streamlined approach allows franchisees to focus on what truly matters—building their business, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and fostering meaningful connections within their community.

Anchored near upscale department and specialty stores, Sip Fresh joins desired retail destinations, capitalizing off of a steady flow of foot traffic in all day parts. Since the brand’s inception in 2017, it has drawn in on-the-go shoppers seeking spontaneity and excitement on their buyer’s journey. As an innovative franchise concept, Sip Fresh is becoming a beacon for Class A malls across the country. Currently, the brand has four locations in California and Arizona, with three additional stores projected to open in current states and across the Sunbelt.

Sip Fresh has drawn a loyal following through its visually stunning beverage offerings and the warm welcome provided by its friendly Sipistas, who delight guests with refreshing samples.

Under the direction of an experienced leadership team, Sip Fresh is continuing to draw in restaurant operators seeking to diversify their portfolio with a non-traditional franchise opportunity. With the focus on simple operations, ideal labor model, winning locations and strong support for franchisees, Sip Fresh is poised for 35 signed agreements by year end. The growth initiative is reflective of the increasing development of top-tier malls, lifestyle centers, universities, transportation hubs, and other high-traffic venues, as well as the demand for health and wellness-based concepts in the beverage sector.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with Sip Fresh, please visit: sipfreshjuice.com/franchising.

Initial franchise fee: $30,000–$35,000

Initial investment: $212,730–$377,630

Net worth: $300,000

Cash Requirement: $100,000