For any franchise entering international markets, balancing global consistency and local adaptation is essential. Slim Chickens, a leader in the fast-casual better-chicken segment, has found the sweet spot. With nearly 300 opened locations worldwide and 1,200 more in development, Slim Chickens has proven that Southern hospitality can resonate across borders.

By leveraging a flexible master franchise model, the brand has extended its quality, hand-breaded chicken tenders to markets as diverse as the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Germany. This approach empowers local operators to tailor to regional tastes and cultural preferences while upholding Slim Chickens’ commitment to high standards and quality. As the global fast-casual market is expected to exceed $302.5 billion by 2028, Slim Chickens is emerging as a key player by successfully navigating the challenges of international expansion with a blend of consistency and adaptability.

Pillars of Global Growth

At the heart of Slim Chickens’ international strategy is a commitment to quality, authenticity, and Southern hospitality. These values drive everything from craveable menu items, such as hand-breaded chicken tenders and 14 house-made dipping sauces, to friendly service.

Maintaining these standards across international markets is no small feat. Slim Chickens ensures consistency through comprehensive training programs, operational guidelines, and support systems for franchisees. These tools empower franchise partners to replicate the brand’s core experience, whether in Berlin, Istanbul, or London, ensuring that customers worldwide enjoy the same exceptional dining experience as in Arkansas, where the brand was founded.

Consistency may be key, but Slim Chickens also recognizes that local adaptation is vital for success in international markets. In the UK, the menu features halal-certified chicken, while in Turkey, the brand aligns marketing campaigns with cultural expectations. This strategy fosters customer trust and loyalty while preserving the brand’s identity.

Shared Values, Trusted Growth

Strong franchisee partnerships who believe in the brand’s concept are central to Slim Chickens’ success. Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG), the brand’s master franchisee in the UK, exemplifies this approach. With over 60 locations established, BRG has successfully maintained Slim Chickens’ brand standards while tailoring operations to local demands. Following its UK success, the group recently signed a 50-unit development deal in Poland, often achieving multiple store openings within a single month.

Every new market represents a unique puzzle to solve. For its Istanbul airport debut, Slim Chickens carefully considered the needs of both local diners and international travelers, tailoring its operational strategies and menu items to suit diverse customers. In 2025, the brand is setting its sights on further international business, focusing on sustainable growth while honoring its Southern roots.

Setting the Standard for Global Franchising

As the fast-casual market evolves, Slim Chickens’ strategic approach positions it not just as a participant but as a leader in the global arena. With every new market, the brand reinforces its Southern roots while embracing the diverse tastes of the world—setting the stage for a bright future in the global fast-casual space.

