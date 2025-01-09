For MAS Restaurant Group, cash handling wasn’t just about counting coins and bills. It was a complex operation that involved security, efficiency, and a touch of innovation. The group, which operates 120+ Taco Bell restaurants, found itself grappling with the challenges of managing large amounts of cash daily.

“It’s a quick-service restaurant, so, it’s a lot of people coming in and giving you fives and tens and so as a result, you end up with a lot of cash,” says Manny Chavez, director of information technology at MAS Restaurant Group.

To address these challenges, MAS Restaurant Group turned to Loomis, a leading provider of cash management solutions. By implementing Loomis’s advanced technology, the group was able to streamline its operations, enhance security, and improve efficiency.

One of the key benefits of partnering with Loomis was the introduction of smart safes. These safes not only provide secure storage for cash but also offer advanced features like provisional credit and real-time monitoring.

“The thing about smart safes that are valuable to MAS Restaurant Group is the provisional credit,” Chavez says. “Being able to have access to those funds the next day is critical, so that’s a win for us.”

Furthermore, Loomis’s secure pickup and delivery services have significantly reduced the risk associated with transporting large amounts of cash. By automating these processes, the franchisee has been able to minimize human error and potential security breaches.

“Having the ability to not have people with bags of cash running around the city makes our team members safer, which makes us more comfortable with the amount of cash we deal with as a business,” Chavez says.

Similarly, Family Foods and Border Foods, both large Taco Bell franchisees, have experienced significant benefits from implementing Loomis’s cash handling solutions as well. Family Foods reduced daily cash-handling time from 2.5 hours to less than 30 minutes per location, while Border Foods saved 2–3 hours per day. By streamlining operations and enhancing security, Loomis has empowered these franchises to focus on their core business and provide exceptional customer service.

Despite the great success quick-service restaurant franchisees like MAS Restaurant Group have experienced by using cash handling solutions offered by Loomis, there are restaurants operators who have not heard of this form of automation. For some stores, going cashless is a choice they feel forced to make.

When asked if Chave had advice to other quick-service restaurant owners who may be thinking of going cashless, he had this to say:

“I think my advice to them would be to really think about it. You’re limiting yourself to a specific payment that isn’t always available. Cash is always available.”

By embracing technology and partnering with Loomis, MAS Restaurant Group has not only improved its cash management operations but also enhanced the overall safety and security of its business. As the restaurant industry continues to evolve, embracing innovative solutions like those offered by Loomis will be crucial for businesses to thrive.

