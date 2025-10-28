In the quick-service restaurant world, the difference between actual and theoretical food cost isn’t just an accounting footnote—it’s where margin quietly disappears. In a recent Restaurant365-sponsored webinar, industry expert, Colton Ancell, unpacks how yield loss, waste, misportioning, and vendor discrepancies can turn even well-run operations into profit leaks.

According to Datassential, 72 percent of operators cite rising food costs as their top concern, and quick-service restaurant spending is projected to reach $323.7 billion in 2025. The pressure to close that gap has never been greater. For operators, understanding where theory meets reality is quickly becoming the new frontier of efficiency, and the key to staying competitive in a tightening market.

Ancell was inspired to create the webinar on actual versus theoretical (AvT) analysis after noticing that many restaurant operators see this type of reporting as overly complex or out of reach. While most understand its value, few know how to begin. “My goal was to break into actionable steps and strategies that restaurants can use to grow into AvT reporting over time, building a foundation that leads to solid, trustworthy insights,” Ancell says.

Among the key takeaways most relevant to quick-service restaurants, Ancell highlights the importance of mastering the fundamentals. Effective inventory management—through proper organization, consistent counts, and accurate order receiving—has a direct and measurable impact on food costs and COGS.

Yet, beyond these basics, Ancell urges operators to understand what he calls the “life of a tomato.” “This concept refers to tracking an ingredient’s entire journey—from the moment it’s delivered to the moment it’s sold to a guest,” he says. For quick-service restaurant operators, developing visibility into every step of that lifecycle is essential to uncovering inefficiencies, reducing waste, and protecting already narrow margins.

Operators often experience a gap between actual usage and theoretical usage, commonly caused by kitchen teams that aren’t always following established recipe specs and poor inventory practices. “Ensuring your team has awareness and tracking mechanisms in place of food waste, along with detailed tracking of inventory management—from in-store organization to cross-location transfers—establishes a solid data foundation,” Ancell says. “The simple act of tracking wasted product daily often brings an awareness and intentionality to restaurant operations that directly translates into lower food costs.”

Software also plays an integral role in bringing proper workflows and data integrity practices to life. “Software helps manage processes at scale, ensures consistency, and feeds all the hard work store-level operators are doing into a centralized location for analysis and reporting,” Ancell says. “It democratizes access to data and helps operators build and enforce routines.”

For operators just getting started, Colton Ancell recommends focusing on three key actions within the first 90 days: begin counting inventory, prioritize organization, and verify every order. From there, lean into improving inventory systems and tightening order accuracy—two simple habits that can have an outsized impact on food costs.

In terms of metrics, Ancell advises tracking three indicators: food cost percentage, total purchases as a percentage of sales, and food variance percentage through AvT reporting. “Establish a baseline, then aim to reduce food costs by at least two basis points using these methods,” he says. “While these steps may not yield immediate results, they cultivate awareness and intentionality—qualities that often lead to measurable cost reductions within just a few months.”

To learn more about how Restaurant365 helps operators master AvT food costs and improve profitability, visit its website.

By Abby Winterburn