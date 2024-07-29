Sponsored by Ferrero Foodservice

According to Datassential, 60 percent of operators say desserts help drive profit. It is popular for quick-service restaurants to incorporate familiar branded candies into desserts. Restaurants can capitalize on the nostalgic appeal of well-known candy and leverage the marketing efforts behind the brand. Whether a permanent menu item or an eye-catching LTO, tapping into established consumer favorites can boost customer engagement across multiple generations.

Quick-service restaurants can effortlessly enhance their marketing by featuring candy brands in desserts. For example, Butterfinger® has extensive TV ads, social media promotions, and partnerships with popular franchises. This can attract customers familiar with Butterfinger, driving traffic to the restaurant. “Ferrero invests a significant amount of marketing dollars behind the Butterfinger brand,” says Ferrero Chef Victor Dell’Aquila. “This investment benefits our customers because they get the advantage of all the promotions at no extra cost.”

Nostalgia is a powerful marketing tool, and with origins dating back to 1923, Butterfinger taps into that sentimental value. This long-standing favorite connects with older customers who remember it from childhood and younger generations who recognize it from current marketing campaigns. Now, when consumers eat a Butterfinger, it may taste even better than they remember.

When Ferrero acquired the Butterfinger brand, it introduced a new recipe with higher-quality cocoa and peanuts, as well as revamped packaging and a major investment in marketing. “Some people haven’t had a Butterfinger in a couple of years,” Chef Victor says. “When we present the new formula at trade shows and customer visits, there’s always a lot of excitement and nostalgia surrounding the brand.”

Menu trends quickly come and go. Many quick-service restaurants frequently rotate offerings to stay relevant. Implementing limited-time offers is a smart strategy to entice customers and keep the menu exciting. Butterfinger’s versatility allows it to seamlessly integrate into various dessert items, whether as a permanent feature or an LTO. “The combination of chocolate and peanut butter is very popular,” Chef Victor says. “Some flavors, like sour, don’t work well across all products, but Butterfinger can fit seamlessly into a wide range of desserts.”

Ferrero’s standard pre-chopped grind of Butterfinger is typically sold in 25-pound boxes, suited for large-scale foodservice applications. For smaller needs, Ferrero offers a one-pound retail bag containing the same high-quality grind, ready to blend into various recipes. “Butterfinger is designed to enhance and elevate your creations, not overshadow them,” says Chef Victor. “As we say, ‘Whatever you do, we make it better with Butterfinger.'”

