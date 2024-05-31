The Kiosk vs. The Counter

A whopping 66 percent of Americans said they prefer self-service kiosks over checkouts, according to a recent survey by PlayUSA. The reasons why might be better understood through Burger King and Shake Shack’s innovative experiences where technology comes first. In both Burger King’s Sizzle prototype and Shake Shack, orders through kiosks were more accurate and led to greater customer satisfaction.

Accuracy was five percent higher with a kiosk compared to the legacy experience. Customers were more satisfied with pickup experiences at Burger King’s Sizzle prototype, which focused on shorter wait times, better digital ordering experience, and simpler employee workspaces.

According to Laura Livers, chief revenue officer at Intouch Insight Burger King and Shake Shacks success leads back to a spirit of innovation and rigorous measuring protocols to see what works. “When launching innovations like these, the brands coming out on top are continuously capturing data to help them understand the impact on the guest experience. Whether that’s through customer feedback surveys, social listening, or mystery shopping, the key is to collect and act on data and insights,” Livers says.