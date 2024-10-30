The Shift to Digital

Headlines often highlight how Gen Z and millennials are reshaping markets, pushing brands to find new ways to capture their attention. To do this, brands must actively engage with consumers and listen to their evolving preferences. Quick-service restaurants are feeling the impact of these shifts, as younger consumers make up more and more of their customer base. While understanding their expectations is vital for success, operators must also balance the needs of various demographics to remain inclusive and competitive

A recent Intouch Insight survey highlights key factors and insights from various demographics, revealing both strengths and areas for improvement in the restaurant industry. The survey also uncovers which systems are most effective as operators strive to enhance their digital presence while optimizing their existing physical location