With more than 50 years in franchising, a 1.8 million AUV*, and a rich history throughout the midwest Taco John’s quickly grew a cult following with its franchisees—who span multiple generations—and its passionate customers. Now with 340 restaurants across 22 states and Heather Neary as the new CEO and President, the brand is poised for strong expansion in its available territories.

“Franchisee profitability is our top priority—the more money our franchisees make, the more everyone benefits, and we can continue to grow in a meaningful way,” Neary says. “It’s our job as the franchisor to drive costs down while increasing revenue opportunities for our franchisees. That’s how we build a strong, sustainable brand.”

Taco John’s leadership team has been working to create a best-in-class franchising program, through building design and construction, site selection, operations excellence, technology, innovation, and open communication with franchisees.

“We have franchisees who have been with us for decades, some even passing their businesses down through multiple generations,” says Shannon Iverson, vice president of development at Taco John’s. “That longevity speaks to the strength of our brand and the support we provide.”

Not only does Taco John’s have multiple generations of owners but in some cases it has longevity through its general managers who will retire from the stores after 25–30 years and will bring their children in to become the next generation of general managers.

Neary and Iverson are passionate about ensuring the long-term profitability of franchisees. “We want to ensure our franchisees have a profitable, scalable business model with best-in-class support and concierge-level guidance throughout the process,” Iverson says. “Our franchisees are investing their life savings, and we take that responsibility seriously. We’re here to provide them with the tools, training, and resources they need to succeed.”

A key part of this success comes early on with site selection where new initiatives to make the franchising program as efficient as possible are being rolled out. “With our new path-to-ownership process, we now bring real estate into the discussion before the franchise agreement is signed,” Iverson says. “This helps shorten the gap between signing and opening, as franchisees already have a site teed up, making it easier to move quickly through the financing and development process.”

Along with early site selection, Taco John’s now rolls out business plans, proforma worksheets, and demographic analysis early, meaning prospective franchisees can provide thorough business proposals when going through lending. This can often be daunting for new franchisees, slowing the franchise process by months.

With a legacy built on quality, consistency, and a deep commitment to franchisee success, Taco John’s continues to strengthen its position as a premier franchise opportunity in the quick-service restaurant industry. By combining decades of experience with modern innovations in real estate selection, operational support, and franchisee profitability, the brand ensures new and existing owners have the tools they need to thrive.

This focus on long-term success extends beyond just franchisees—it’s woven into the very culture of the company. “Taco John’s isn’t just a brand—it’s a community,” Iverson says.“From franchisees and managers to customers and corporate support, we’re all in this together. That culture of support and collaboration makes a huge difference.”

As Taco John’s continues its strategic expansion, its leadership remains committed to responsible growth, ensuring each new location is positioned for long-term profitability. With a track record of multi-generational franchisees, a growing footprint, and a leadership team dedicated to innovation, Taco John’s is more than just a franchise—it’s a business built for sustained success.

Dive deeper into the brand that started Taco Tuesday here.

By Ya’el McLoud

*Top 25% of freestanding restaurants with drive-thru per item 19 in our 2024 FDD